Vancouver, BC, July 4, 2024 - Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. (TSX.V: LMG) (the "Company" or "Lincoln Gold") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated March 21, 2024, May 14, 2024 and June 28, 2024, Lincoln has closed a second and final tranche (the "Second Tranche") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"), issuing 2,626,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.25 per Unit for additional gross proceeds of $656,500. In aggregate under the Private Placement, the Company issued 3,450,000 Units for aggregate gross proceeds of $862,500.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one non-transferable Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable by the holder to acquire one additional Common Share for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance at a price of C$0.50 per Common Share.

Commenting on the Private Placement, CEO and President of Lincoln Gold Mining Inc., Mr. Paul Saxton stated: "We are pleased with the interest that has been shown in this Private Placement and welcome and thank those who are new or expanded shareholders. We look forward now to completing and issuing an updated Preliminary Economic Analysis in respect of the Bell Mountain project and satisfying the remaining conditions of the TSXV in order to close the acquisition."

In connection with the Second Tranche, the Company paid cash commissions of $7,000 to certain finders.

All securities issued pursuant to the Second Tranche are subject to a hold period expiring on November 5, 2024, in addition to such other restrictions as may apply under applicable securities laws of jurisdictions outside Canada.

None of the securities sold in connection with the Second Tranche have been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement to fund costs related to the acquisition of the Bell Mountain gold project in Churchill County, Nevada (the "Acquisition"). In the event that the Company is unable to complete the Acquisition, some or all of the balance of the proceeds of the Private Placement may not be used to fund costs related to the Acquisition or the Bell Mountain gold project and may instead be reallocated by the Company for other corporate purposes. Please refer to the Company's previous news releases dated August 10, 2023, October 27, 2023, November 6, 2023, January 5, 2024 and March 15, 2024 for additional details regarding the proposed Acquisition.

About Lincoln Gold Mining Inc.:

Lincoln is a Canadian precious metals exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, BC. Lincoln holds 100% interest in Pine Grove gold project located in Nevada, US, renowned for its mining-friendly regulations. Lincoln received conditional approval from the TSXV on its acquisition of the Bell Mountain from Eros Resources Corp. The anticipated completion of this transaction will mark a pivotal moment for Lincoln, enabling a potent operational synergy between these two properties. Lincoln is committed to maintaining steady and robust progress towards its goal of becoming a mid-tier gold producer.

