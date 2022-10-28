Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Lincoln Gold Mining Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LMG   CA53359R1064

LINCOLN GOLD MINING INC.

(LMG)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  09:30 2022-10-27 am EDT
0.0400 CAD   -11.11%
10/26Lincoln Gold Update on Annual General Meeting
AQ
08/29Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
05/30Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Transcript : Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. - Shareholder/Analyst Call

10/28/2022 | 02:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Okay. Well, good morning, gentlemen and ladies, I'm Paul Saxton, Lincoln President and CEO. And I want to welcome you to the company's 2022 Annual General Meeting. With me today from the company...


© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about LINCOLN GOLD MINING INC.
10/26Lincoln Gold Update on Annual General Meeting
AQ
08/29Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months..
CI
05/30Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31,..
CI
05/02Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, ..
CI
05/02Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
04/21Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. announced that it expects to receive CAD 0.7 million in fundin..
CI
04/12Lincoln Gold Announces Warrant Repricing and Extension
AQ
01/31Lincoln Announces Passing of Director Shing Lee
AQ
01/28Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. Announces Sudden Passing of Mr. Shing Lee, Director
CI
2021Lincoln Gold Update for the Pine Grove Gold Project
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,38 M -1,02 M -1,02 M
Net Debt 2021 0,78 M 0,58 M 0,58 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,37x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1,55 M 1,14 M 1,14 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,4%
Chart LINCOLN GOLD MINING INC.
Duration : Period :
Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Paul Fredrick Saxton President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dong H. Shim Chief Financial Officer
Michael P. Attaway Chief Operating Officer & VP-Operations
Andrew F. B. Milligan Independent Director
Ronald Alan Coombes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LINCOLN GOLD MINING INC.-71.43%1
BHP GROUP LIMITED20.25%129 828
RIO TINTO PLC-4.66%89 864
GLENCORE PLC33.62%74 459
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)110.70%54 179
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-9.95%38 249