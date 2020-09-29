Lincoln Minerals : 2020 Annual Report to Shareholders

1 DIRECTORS

The Board of Lincoln Minerals has considerable experience in Australian and Chinese investment and financial markets and an unwavering, long-term focus on owning, developing and profitably extracting the multi- commodity mineral wealth of South Australia's richly endowed Eyre Peninsula. Graphite, iron ore and base metals are the main strategic investment targets.

Mr James Zhang, Chairman, has more than 20 years in real estate development and business management in mainland China, Hong Kong and Australia with extensive experience in funding real estate, infrastructure and property development and enterprise management. He is a member of the Asset Management Association of China (AMAC).

Mrs Grace Tsui has been appointed to the Company subsequent to end of the financial year and holds a Master's degree in Business Studies and a Diploma in Financial Planning. Grace was formerly the Chief Executive Officer of Noah Holdings Australia, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Noah Holdings Ltd for three years. Founded in China in 2003, Noah is China's first and leading independent wealth management company to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: NOAH).

Grace has over 16 years of senior experience in the Banking and Wealth Management industry. Prior to her CEO role at Noah Holdings, Grace was the Head of Multicultural Customer Acquisition and Director of Premium Asian Business for Westpac Bank. Previous experience includes various wealth management positions including HSBC (NZ), Citibank and ANZ both in Australia and New Zealand.

Ms Ruiyu Zhang, Director and Chief Financial Officer, is a qualified accountant and has an extensive business network in Australia as well as in mainland China. Ms Zhang has also taken on the role of Chief Financial Officer of Lincoln from Director Kee Saw.

Mr Johnson Zhang, Director, holds a Bachelor of Business and has strong business experience in Australia in investments and property. Mr Zhang is a strategic and commercially focused professional with a proven track record for driving improvement and business growth.

Mr Kee Guan Saw, Director, is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Australia and is the current President of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce Victoria Inc. He has an extensive business network in Australia as well as in mainland China, Malaysia and Singapore.

1.1 Management Team

The senior management team of Lincoln Minerals comprises Mr Jaroslaw (Jarek) Kopias, Company Secretary and Mr Dwayne Povey, Chief Geologist.

Mr Jarek Kopias joined the Company in December 2010 and was appointed as Chief Financial Officer at that time (until February 2018) and Company Secretary in November 2011. He is a Certified Practicing Accountant and Chartered Secretary with more than 23 years' experience in a wide range of financial and secretarial roles in the mining and resources industry including 5 years at WMC's Olympic Dam operations (now BHP), 5 years at Newmont Mining Corporation (Australia's corporate office) and 5 years at oil and gas producer and explorer, Stuart Petroleum Limited (prior to its merger with Senex Energy Limited).

Mr Dwayne Povey is a geologist with more than 20 years' experience in the mining and mineral exploration industry including 7 years as mine geologist at Ernest Henry Copper-Gold Mine and 13 years with Lincoln Minerals. Based in Port Lincoln, he has been responsible for delineating the Kookaburra Gully and Koppio graphite Mineral Resources and previously delineated the Gum Flat iron ore deposits and leads all on ground activity for Lincoln.