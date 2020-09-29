Lincoln Minerals : 2020 Annual Report to Shareholders

|
|
CONTENTS
|
|
1
|
DIRECTORS ........................................................
|
2
|
2
|
PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES .....................................
|
3
|
3
|
REVIEW OF OPERATIONS ................................
|
5
|
4
|
EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT ..............
|
7
|
5
|
DIRECTORS' REPORT .......................................
|
3
|
6
|
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2020......................
|
13
|
7
|
ASX ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ..................
|
36
|
8
|
RESOURCES AND RESERVES STATEMENT 38
CORPORATE DIRECTORY
Directors
Mr James Tenghui Zhang, Chairman
Mrs Grace Tsui, MD
Ms Ruiyu Zhang, CFO
Mr Johnson Zhang, Non-executive Director
Mr Kee Guan Saw, Non-executive Director
Company Secretary
Jaroslaw (Jarek) Kopias
Senior Management
Dwayne Povey, Chief Geologist
Registered and Principle Office
Suite 1, Level 1, 858 Glenferrie Road
Hawthorn, Victoria 3122
Phone 03 9191 4007
Website: www.lincolnminerals.com.au
Email: info@lincolnminerals.com.au
Share Registry
Computershare Investor Services Pty Ltd
Level 5, 115 Grenfell Street
Adelaide, SA 5000
Phone 1300 365 998
Auditor
Grant Thornton Audit Pty Ltd
Level 3, 170 Frome Road
Adelaide, SA 5000
Stock Exchanges
Quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange
ASX code: LML
ABN 50 050 117 023
1 DIRECTORS
The Board of Lincoln Minerals has considerable experience in Australian and Chinese investment and financial markets and an unwavering, long-term focus on owning, developing and profitably extracting the multi- commodity mineral wealth of South Australia's richly endowed Eyre Peninsula. Graphite, iron ore and base metals are the main strategic investment targets.
Mr James Zhang, Chairman, has more than 20 years in real estate development and business management in mainland China, Hong Kong and Australia with extensive experience in funding real estate, infrastructure and property development and enterprise management. He is a member of the Asset Management Association of China (AMAC).
Mrs Grace Tsui has been appointed to the Company subsequent to end of the financial year and holds a Master's degree in Business Studies and a Diploma in Financial Planning. Grace was formerly the Chief Executive Officer of Noah Holdings Australia, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Noah Holdings Ltd for three years. Founded in China in 2003, Noah is China's first and leading independent wealth management company to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: NOAH).
Grace has over 16 years of senior experience in the Banking and Wealth Management industry. Prior to her CEO role at Noah Holdings, Grace was the Head of Multicultural Customer Acquisition and Director of Premium Asian Business for Westpac Bank. Previous experience includes various wealth management positions including HSBC (NZ), Citibank and ANZ both in Australia and New Zealand.
Ms Ruiyu Zhang, Director and Chief Financial Officer, is a qualified accountant and has an extensive business network in Australia as well as in mainland China. Ms Zhang has also taken on the role of Chief Financial Officer of Lincoln from Director Kee Saw.
Mr Johnson Zhang, Director, holds a Bachelor of Business and has strong business experience in Australia in investments and property. Mr Zhang is a strategic and commercially focused professional with a proven track record for driving improvement and business growth.
Mr Kee Guan Saw, Director, is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Australia and is the current President of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce Victoria Inc. He has an extensive business network in Australia as well as in mainland China, Malaysia and Singapore.
1.1 Management Team
The senior management team of Lincoln Minerals comprises Mr Jaroslaw (Jarek) Kopias, Company Secretary and Mr Dwayne Povey, Chief Geologist.
Mr Jarek Kopias joined the Company in December 2010 and was appointed as Chief Financial Officer at that time (until February 2018) and Company Secretary in November 2011. He is a Certified Practicing Accountant and Chartered Secretary with more than 23 years' experience in a wide range of financial and secretarial roles in the mining and resources industry including 5 years at WMC's Olympic Dam operations (now BHP), 5 years at Newmont Mining Corporation (Australia's corporate office) and 5 years at oil and gas producer and explorer, Stuart Petroleum Limited (prior to its merger with Senex Energy Limited).
Mr Dwayne Povey is a geologist with more than 20 years' experience in the mining and mineral exploration industry including 7 years as mine geologist at Ernest Henry Copper-Gold Mine and 13 years with Lincoln Minerals. Based in Port Lincoln, he has been responsible for delineating the Kookaburra Gully and Koppio graphite Mineral Resources and previously delineated the Gum Flat iron ore deposits and leads all on ground activity for Lincoln.
|
2
|
Lincoln Minerals Limited ANNUAL REPORT 2020
2 PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES
Lincoln Minerals Limited entered its thirteenth year of operating and exploring the highly prospective Eyre Peninsula (South Australia) and holds key mineral licences. Within these licences, Lincoln has defined Mineral Resources including graphite, magnetite and hematite resources, copper and gold exploration prospects in a region with a long history of graphite, iron ore, copper and gold mining.
While COVID-19 disrupted many businesses, Lincoln Minerals continued to position itself to develop a sustainable and profitable business structure that will enable the development of its flagship graphite project at its wholly owned Kookaburra Gully Graphite Project.
The Lincoln Minerals Board and management team remain focused on sustainable mining development and developing opportunities for organic and acquisition growth.
Kookaburra Gully Graphite Project
Kookaburra Gully Graphite Project remains on hold while the Company aligns corporate strategy with market conditions.
-
Over the course of 2019/20, Lincoln continued its environmental monitoring programs at Kookaburra Gully and initiated innovative metallurgical test work aimed at improving graphite concentrate recovery.
The project metrics for Kookaburra Gully:
-
The Feasibility Study showed the potential for a 10-year mine life with a pre-tax NPV of A$81m and an Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of 33%.
-
A Probable Ore Reserve of 1.34Mt at 14.6% Total Graphitic Carbon (TGC) at a cut-off grade of 8.5% TGC was defined for Kookaburra Gully. The Ore Reserve is inclusive of total Measured, Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources of 2.03Mt at 15.2% TGC at a cut-off grade of 5% TGC (announced 27 November 2017).
-
Based on mining rate of 250,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) graphite to produce up to 35,000 tonnes graphite concentrate per annum
-
Capital expenditure A$40-50 million including EPCM and 10% contingency
-
Life-of-mineoperating expenditure for mining and processing = A$704 per tonne flake graphite concentrate based on 90% recovery
-
Extend mine life with satellite deposits at Historic Koppio Graphite Mine/Kookaburra Gully Extended
-
Koppio mineralisation grades up to 42.8% TGC with a 1.9Mt at 9.8% TGC (at 5% TGC cut-off) Inferred Mineral Resource (JORC 2012). Mineral Resource estimation for Kookaburra Gully Extended has not been undertaken.
-
Combined total Measured, Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources for Kookaburra Gully and adjoining Koppio graphite deposits total 3.9Mt at 12.6% TGC with 489,930t of contained graphite (within the high-gradecore based on a nominal cut-offgrade of 5% TGC).
Eurilla Multi-Commodity Project - Northern Eyre Peninsula
-
Re-mappingand reinterpretation of State wide and company near surface sampling to identify gold anomalies has established a database of over 230,000 samples;
-
In situ hematite-magnetite Inferred Mineral Resource of 21.7Mt @ 33.3% Fe
-
Manganese up to 66% MnO and epithermal-style silver, gold and base metal anomalies near Uno
Minbrie Copper Project - Central Eyre Peninsula
-
Significant drilling intercept of Skarn base metal mineralisation at Minbrie with an intercept of 29.5m at 0.76% copper, 7.37% lead, 1.88% zinc, 9.0 g/t silver
Gum Flat Iron Ore Project - Southern Eyre Peninsula
-
109Mt Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources at 24.8% Fe
|
3
|
Lincoln Minerals Limited ANNUAL REPORT 2020
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Lincoln Minerals Limited published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 05:59:04 UTC