Lincoln Minerals : Annual Report to shareholders

1 DIRECTORS

The Board of Lincoln Minerals has considerable experience in Australian and Chinese investment and financial markets and an unwavering, long-term focus on owning, developing and profitably extracting the multi- commodity mineral wealth of South Australia's richly endowed Eyre Peninsula. Graphite, iron ore and base metals are the main strategic investment targets.

Mr Johnson Zhang, Non-ExecutiveChairman, holds a Bachelor of Business and has strong business experience in Australia in investments and property. Mr Zhang is a strategic and commercially focused professional with a proven track record for driving improvement and business growth.

Ms Ruiyu Zhang, Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer, is a qualified accountant and has an extensive business network in Australia as well as in mainland China. Ms Zhang has also taken on the role of Chief Financial Officer of Lincoln Minerals from Director Kee Saw.

Ms Tingting Gao, Non-ExecutiveDirector, graduated from Monash University with a Master of Accounting and qualified as a certified practice accountant. She has over 8 years of commercial real estate experience involved in the sales and marketing of commercial real estate and is active in the real estate market sharing her knowledge and experience to assist and educate clients.

1.1 Management Team

The senior management team of Lincoln Minerals comprises Mr Andrew Metcalfe, Company Secretary and Mr Dwayne Povey, Chief Geologist. Mr Jaroslaw (Jarek) Kopias, the former company secretary of Lincoln Minerals, resigned in June 2021.

Mr Andrew Metcalfe joined as Company Secretary in June 2021. He is a Certified Practicing Accountant and Chartered Secretary with more than 25 years' experience in a wide range of financial and secretarial roles in the mining and resources industry.

Mr Dwayne Povey is a geologist with more than 20 years' experience in the mining and mineral exploration industry including 7 years as mine geologist at Ernest Henry Copper-Gold Mine and 13 years with Lincoln Minerals. Based in Port Lincoln, he has been responsible for delineating the Kookaburra Gully and Koppio graphite Mineral Resources and previously delineated the Gum Flat iron ore deposits and leads all on ground activity for Lincoln.