The study reveals a disconnect between what consumers and financial professionals perceive to be the biggest threat to retirement savings. This Long-Term Care Awareness Month, Lincoln Financial is reinforcing the importance of prioritizing long-term care planning now.

What poses the largest risk to a comfortable retirement? It depends on who you ask.

In newly released research by Lincoln Financial Groupi, nearly six in 10 (59%) consumers believe inflation is the biggest threat to their retirement savings, while just over half (51%) think it’s the economy. Meanwhile, half of financial advisors (50%) say consumers should be more focused on how the need for long-term care could impact retirement savings.

This disconnect is one of many topics worth discussing as the insurance industry recognizes Long-Term Care Awareness Month in November. Planning and investing in a long-term care solution can prepare you for the impacts of an unexpected health event.

“With a record-setting wave of Americans reaching retirement age next year, the time is now – more than ever – for consumers to factor long-term care into their retirement plans,” said Mike Hamilton, vice president, MoneyGuardii Business Management at Lincoln Financial Group. “A long-term care solution can help cover expenses and add a layer of financial security to your retirement savings.”

Long-term care refers to a range of services and support designed to meet your health or personal care needs, especially relating to Activities of Daily Living (ADL) like bathing, dressing or eating. This can come in the form of expenses for in-home care, assisted living facilities, nursing homes or other services. Currently, the national average for home care or assisted living tops $4,000 a month; the average cost of care reaches nearly $9,000 a month when considering skilled nursing homes. So, without proper planning, a long-term care event can take a significant financial toll.

As it turns out, the importance of long-term care planning isn’t lost on consumers. According to Lincoln’s research, Americans overwhelmingly agree (96%) that it is important to plan for long-term care; however, only 19% have actually started planning for it.

“It’s easy to picture the fun parts of retirement, like relaxing on the beach, but consumers should also be considering the expenses they might face as they grow older,” said Jared Nepa, senior vice president, head of Life and MoneyGuard Distribution. “You work hard to save what you need for retirement, so it’s important to protect yourself, your loved ones and your hard-earned savings from the unexpected.”

To learn more about the benefits of long-term care planning, visit Lincoln’s “Learn the basics” resource here. And for a deeper look at consumer and advisor sentiments relating to long-term care, view the Lincoln Financial Group 2023 LTC Marketing and Thought Leadership Research, Finding’s from Survey of Advisors and Consumers, here.

