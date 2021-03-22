Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Lincoln National Corporation    LNC

LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION

(LNC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 03/22 12:11:27 pm
62.045 USD   -2.66%
11:59aDON'T BE A FOOL THIS APRIL 1 : Celebrate '4/01(k) Day' Instead
PU
03/18US Stocks End Lower as Bond Yields Hit 14-Month High
MT
03/18CLOSE UPDATE : US Stocks End Lower as Bond Yields Hit 14-Month High
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Don't Be a Fool This April 1: Celebrate '4/01(k) Day' Instead

03/22/2021 | 11:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(StatePoint) April Fool's Day is just around the corner. Even in today's socially-distanced environment, people are sure to attempt a few pranks to mark the day. As in normal years, the majority will be silly, some will be hilarious, while others will fall flat.

This year, try something different and celebrate 4/01(k) Day instead. To mark the occasion, Lincoln Financial Group is encouraging savers to test their knowledge on three common misconceptions about saving for retirement revealed in a recent survey of U.S. employees by Lincoln Financial and CivicScience:

• True or False: 'Saving enough to meet the employer match is enough to keep me on track for a comfortable retirement.' This one is (most likely) false! An employer match (if offered) is a good place to start, but if you really want to make sure you have enough of a nest egg to retire when and how you want, a good rule of thumb is to save at least 10 to 15 percent of your salary.

• True or False: 'Paying down my student loan debt as quickly as possible is more important than saving for my retirement.' This can be true…or false, depending on your situation. While you should not delay saving for retirement, it's a good idea to speak with a financial professional to determine how to strategize paying off debt while also planning for your future. You can also use free tools like the debt calculator found at LincolnFinancial.com to help you make a plan for paying off debt.

• True or False: 'I've thought about moving money from an old employer's 401(k) into my current employer's 401(k), but it seems like it would be too much of a hassle.' This one is false! While it is important to consider all options of your 401(k) platform prior to making a decision, the process for a rollover is typically very easy and brings multiple benefits. Instead of tracking investment selections, performance or statements for multiple accounts, for example, you'll only have to monitor a single account.

'While there are certainly still some misconceptions when it comes to saving for the future, the majority of those surveyed understand the importance of not delaying saving for later in their careers,' said Aaron Moore, senior vice president, Retirement Plan Client Engagement, Lincoln Financial Group. 'This is cause for celebration, as delaying saving for retirement can have a significant impact on future savings. This is another reason why we are focused on working with employers to educate their employees so they can achieve the retirement they envision.'

Tips to keep your celebration going

If you're looking for more ways to celebrate 4/01(k) Day - and help set yourself up for a financially secure future - here are three tips to keep in mind:

1. Check your account. It might sound simple, but logging in regularly (try for at least once a quarter) can help ensure you're on track with your savings goal. Be sure to use the calculators and projection tools your retirement plan offers.

2. Update (or create) a goal. When you have a goal to work towards, research shows you'll be more likely to increase your contributions, and therefore, increase your savings.

3. Meet with a professional. If your employer offers retirement consultants, schedule a meeting, or consider speaking with a financial professional, who can help you understand the full picture of your savings and where to focus your efforts.

For more resources, tools and calculators, visit LincolnFinancial.com/retirement.

A comfortable financial future is something to celebrate. So this April 1, take stock of your retirement savings, starting with your 401(k).

Disclaimer

Lincoln National Corporation published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 15:58:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION
11:59aDON'T BE A FOOL THIS APRIL 1 : Celebrate '4/01(k) Day' Instead
PU
03/18US Stocks End Lower as Bond Yields Hit 14-Month High
MT
03/18CLOSE UPDATE : US Stocks End Lower as Bond Yields Hit 14-Month High
MT
03/18Most US Stocks Fall Amid Tech Selloff as Yields Hit 14-Month High; Fed Sees S..
MT
03/18MIDDAY REPORT : Most US Stocks Fall Amid Tech Selloff as Yields Hit 14-Month Hig..
MT
03/18LINCOLN NATIONAL  : Barclays Adjusts Lincoln National PT to $61 From $52, Mainta..
MT
03/10LINCOLN FINANCIAL GROUP  : Names John Kennedy President of Lincoln Financial Dis..
BU
03/10LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/10LINCOLN NATIONAL  : As Investors Seek Protection and Growth, Lincoln Level Advan..
BU
03/08LINCOLN NATIONAL  : More Women Report Prioritizing Day-to-Day Expenses Over Thei..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 18 934 M - -
Net income 2021 1 650 M - -
Net Debt 2021 6 806 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,45x
Yield 2021 2,67%
Capitalization 12 235 M 12 235 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,01x
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 10 966
Free-Float 94,8%
Chart LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Lincoln National Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 58,77 $
Last Close Price 63,74 $
Spread / Highest target 9,82%
Spread / Average Target -7,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dennis R. Glass President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Randal J. Freitag Chief Financial Officer & Head-Individual Life
William H. Cunningham Non-Executive Chairman
Kenneth S. Solon Chief Information Officer, EVP & Digital Head
Jamie Leslie Ohl President-Workplace Solutions & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION26.69%12 216
AXA17.06%64 903
PRUDENTIAL PLC13.59%55 698
METLIFE, INC.30.54%53 542
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION19.87%42 344
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.17.82%37 239
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ