Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Lincoln National Corporation (“Lincoln” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LNC) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 2, 2022, Lincoln released its third quarter 2022 financial results, reporting a net loss of $2.6 billion compared to a net income of $318 million for the third quarter of 2021. The Company also disclosed that it “incurred a $634 million goodwill impairment to the life insurance business.”

On this news, Lincoln’s stock price fell $17.27, or 33.2%, to close at $34. 83 per share on November 3, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

