    LNC   US5341871094

LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION

(LNC)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:23 2022-06-17 pm EDT
47.75 USD   +2.25%
Lincoln Financial Group Congratulates City of Philadelphia and Philadelphia Eagles on Winning Bid to Host 2026 FIFA World Cup Matches

06/17/2022 | 03:18pm EDT
Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) today congratulated the City of Philadelphia and the Philadelphia Eagles on winning their bid to host several 2026 FIFA World Cup soccer matches, which will be played in 16 locations across the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Since the 2003 season, Lincoln Financial has proudly been the sponsor of Lincoln Financial Field – home of the world champion Eagles. In 2019, Lincoln extended its naming rights to 2032.

“All of us at Lincoln Financial are cheering the fantastic news that Philadelphia has been chosen as a host city for this exciting international event, and that the games will be played in the stadium that bears our name,” said Ellen G. Cooper, president and CEO of Lincoln Financial Group. “We recognize all the hard work by so many that made this possible! In the coming years, we’re looking forward to working alongside the Eagles to ensure an incredible fan experience at the stadium, and we are delighted at the opportunity that lies ahead for both our organizations and the local community.”

The partnership between the Eagles and Lincoln Financial goes well beyond the Lincoln Financial Field sponsorship and extends to numerous community initiatives. Lincoln has also been the presenting sponsor of all five Eagles Autism Challenge events, an annual one-day bike ride and family-friendly 5K, featuring Philadelphia Eagles players, alumni, coaches, executives, cheerleaders and the Eagles mascot, SWOOP. The Eagles Autism Challenge is dedicated to raising much-needed funds for innovative autism research and care programs.

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, approximately 16 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $308 billion in end-of-period account values as of March 31, 2022. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good and ranks among Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies. Dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion, we are included on transparency benchmarking tools such as the Corporate Equality Index, the Disability Equality Index and the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. Committed to providing our employees with flexible work arrangements, we were named to FlexJobs’ list of the Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2022. With a long and rich legacy of acting ethically, telling the truth and speaking up for what is right, Lincoln was recognized as one of Ethisphere’s 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies®. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 18 879 M - -
Net income 2022 1 530 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 654 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,40x
Yield 2022 3,90%
Capitalization 8 030 M 8 030 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 10 848
Free-Float 90,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 46,70 $
Average target price 70,27 $
Spread / Average Target 50,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ellen Gail Cooper President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Randal J. Freitag CFO, Executive VP & Head-Individual Life
Dennis R. Glass Chairman
Kenneth S. Solon Head-Technology & Senior Vice President
Steve Harris Senior VP, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION-28.08%8 030
AXA-13.71%55 980
METLIFE, INC.-1.92%49 841
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-15.62%34 249
AFLAC INCORPORATED-9.21%34 147
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-7.55%31 934