    LNC   US5341871094

LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION

(LNC)
  Summary
Lincoln Financial Group : Designates Shantanu Mishra as Corporate Treasurer

10/21/2021 | 04:57pm EDT
Mishra expands role on Corporate Treasury team

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) announced today that, effective immediately, Shantanu Mishra has been designated as Corporate Treasurer. He will report to Randy Freitag, executive vice president, chief financial officer and head of Individual Life.

“For more than a decade, Shantanu has played an integral role on the Corporate Treasury team,” said Freitag. “From leading Lincoln’s liquidity management strategy, providing strategic oversight of the balance sheet, managing significant banking relationships and more, I am confident that he will help Lincoln continue to deliver on the promises we make to our employees and our stakeholders each and every day.”

Mishra has been with Lincoln Financial since 2010 and has more than 20 years of experience in the industry. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Shriram College of Commerce, Delhi University and an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management. He is also a CFA Institute Charterholder.

About Lincoln Financial Group
Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $311 billion in end-of-period account values as of March 31, 2021. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good. Dedicated to diversity and inclusion, we earned perfect 100 percent scores on the Corporate Equality Index and the Disability Equality Index, and rank among Forbes’ Best Large Employers and Best Employers for Women, and Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com.

LCN-3877307-102021


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19 107 M - -
Net income 2021 1 900 M - -
Net Debt 2021 6 696 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,95x
Yield 2021 2,24%
Capitalization 14 237 M 14 237 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,10x
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 10 966
Free-Float 93,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 75,76 $
Average target price 74,91 $
Spread / Average Target -1,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dennis R. Glass President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Randal J. Freitag Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
William H. Cunningham Non-Executive Chairman
Kenneth S. Solon Chief Information Officer, EVP & Digital Head
Jamie Leslie Ohl President-Workplace Solutions & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION46.97%14 237
AXA22.98%66 716
METLIFE, INC.41.85%57 069
PRUDENTIAL PLC7.28%54 587
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.46.02%44 095
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION10.60%39 490