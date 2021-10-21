Lincoln Financial Group : Designates Shantanu Mishra as Corporate Treasurer

Mishra expands role on Corporate Treasury team

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) announced today that, effective immediately, Shantanu Mishra has been designated as Corporate Treasurer. He will report to Randy Freitag, executive vice president, chief financial officer and head of Individual Life.

“For more than a decade, Shantanu has played an integral role on the Corporate Treasury team,” said Freitag. “From leading Lincoln’s liquidity management strategy, providing strategic oversight of the balance sheet, managing significant banking relationships and more, I am confident that he will help Lincoln continue to deliver on the promises we make to our employees and our stakeholders each and every day.”

Mishra has been with Lincoln Financial since 2010 and has more than 20 years of experience in the industry. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Shriram College of Commerce, Delhi University and an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management. He is also a CFA Institute Charterholder.

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $311 billion in end-of-period account values as of March 31, 2021. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good. Dedicated to diversity and inclusion, we earned perfect 100 percent scores on the Corporate Equality Index and the Disability Equality Index, and rank among Forbes’ Best Large Employers and Best Employers for Women, and Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com.

LCN-3877307-102021

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211021006080/en/