The new platform, powered by GUIDEcx, offers employers improved transparency into the group benefits implementation process and faster access to workplace benefits for their employees.

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) continues to enhance the experience it provides to employer clients with a new digital implementation tool. Powered by onboarding software provider GUIDEcx, the digital tool works to simplify and expedite the implementation process for new group benefits customers by offering real-time progress updates and 24/7 access to the platform.

Staying on track and connected to your provider during the onboarding experience helps ensure employees have timely access to key workplace benefits. Benefit offerings are a key component to talent acquisition and retention, and with an average of 312,000 U.S. jobs gained each month1, ensuring a smooth transition through the benefits onboarding experience is more important than ever. Through the new implementation platform, employers can view critical milestone dates and collaborate with their administrative team to assign tasks and stay informed of what’s ahead.

“At Lincoln, we’re committed to delivering a dynamic group benefits program to our employer clients and their employees, and that starts with a seamless onboarding experience,” said Kerry Brooks, senior vice president, Group Benefits Account Management at Lincoln Financial Group. “The GUIDEcx platform provides an interactive, transparent and flexible onboarding experience for our clients, which allows us to maximize the employers’ time and resources during an implementation. This means employers can spend more time focusing on their business and workforce while we take care of the onboarding complexities.”

Lincoln’s GUIDEcx tool brings an enhanced approach to the onboarding process, providing:

Full transparency throughout the onboarding experience. The tool allows employers to track progress in real time, including next steps and go-live date.

throughout the onboarding experience. The tool allows employers to track progress in real time, including next steps and go-live date. Flexibility in how users access and interact with communication updates, including digital access through web portal or email, with no login required.

in how users access and interact with communication updates, including digital access through web portal or email, with no login required. A collaborativespace where employers and their benefits team can access and share information using digital tools that promote coordination and teamwork.

The new implementation tool is just one way Lincoln is making benefits more beneficial for employers, employees and their families. The company continues to expand its financial wellness program through its proprietary financial wellness tool, Lincoln WellnessPATH®, available to all Workplace Solutions clients, and Lincoln’s Financial Wellness Marketplace that connects individuals with partner companies that offer solutions to help them work toward their financial goals, including student loan debt support. Lincoln Financial is committed to offering new and innovative products and solutions, and continues to expand and enhance its workplace benefits and retirement savings offerings, helping more Americans plan for the financial future they envision.

