Lincoln Financial Group : Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index for Fifth Consecutive Year

Company Recognized for Commitment to Ongoing Environmental Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility Efforts

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE:LNC) today announced that the company has been named to the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) North America for the fifth consecutive year. This index recognizes companies that demonstrate leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance, and signifies Lincoln Financial’s continued commitment to corporate responsibility and sustainability.

“At Lincoln, we started taking action over a century ago. Our company values — honesty, integrity, empathy, respect — have helped shape our business as well as how we dedicate our resources to help the communities and the world around us,” said Dennis R. Glass, President & CEO, Lincoln Financial Group. “By embracing and advancing responsible business practices in every aspect of what we do, our employees work toward a future that we can all look forward to with optimism.”

Lincoln Financial Group is committed as a leader on environmental, social and governance issues and continues to build on the company’s transparency through evolving public disclosure. Inclusion on this year’s index is recognition of Lincoln’s leadership in the life insurance sector, and confirmation of the company’s responsible business practices, achievement of environmental targets, and strong support of employee development and wellness.

“We are honored to be included again in the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America,” said Lisa Buckingham, chief people, place and brand officer for Lincoln. “Improving the lives of our employees and the communities that we serve is an intrinsic part of our culture at Lincoln. I am continuously amazed by our employees and their commitment to giving back to our communities. They are such a big reason we are consistently recognized for our corporate responsibility efforts.

This past year, Lincoln has continued their focus on improving lives, communities and the environment, through the work of the Lincoln Financial Foundation. The foundation contributes roughly 9 million per year to nonprofit organizations in its communities. In addition, Lincoln employees continued to coordinate local giving in the company’s main locations through Employee Activities Committees in a virtual capacity. Lincoln also continues to make progress on reducing energy use and greenhouse gas emissions, reducing electricity consumption by 17.68% at its Greensboro location, exceeding the 2020 goal of a 10% reduction, and setting a new goal of an overall 35% reduction by 2022.

Originally launched in 1999, the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) comprises the most widely recognized global sustainability indices. Created jointly by S&P Dow Jones Indices and RobescoSAM, the DJSI criteria integrate assessment of economic, environmental, and social practices within large, publicly traded companies. Companies are invited to participate in the DJSI Corporate Sustainability Assessment on a yearly basis, with only the most sustainable market caps per industry – based on their sustainability scores — selected for final inclusion on the index.

Read Lincoln Financial’s 2019 Corporate Social Responsibility report here. More information on Lincoln Financial’s corporate responsibility program, can be found at on here.

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $281 billion in end-of-period account values as of September 30, 2020. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good. Dedicated to diversity and inclusion, we earned perfect 100 percent scores on the Corporate Equality Index and the Disability Equality Index, and rank among Forbes’ World’s Best Employers, Best Large Employers, Best Employers for Diversity, and Best Employers for Women, and Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com.

LCN-3358725-120720

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201216005677/en/