  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Lincoln National Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LNC   US5341871094

LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION

(LNC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:32 2023-01-05 pm EST
31.73 USD   +0.83%
01/03Lincoln Financial Group and the Philadelphia Eagles partner to host Big Brothers Big Sisters event to kick off National Mentoring Month
BU
2022Piper Sandler Adjusts Price Target on Lincoln National to $31 From $38, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
2022Sector Update: Financial Stocks Sputtering Near Monday Close
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lincoln Financial Group Names Rodney Kuntz Vice President, Group Benefits Small Business Sales and Channel Development

01/05/2023 | 01:13pm EST
Kuntz brings more than two decades of leadership and group benefits experience to the company

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) announced today that Rodney Kuntz has been named vice president, Group Benefits Small Business Sales and Channel Development. In this role, Kuntz will serve as strategy lead, partnering with benefits consultants and brokers to distribute Lincoln’s industry-leading group insurance products and services to small-business owners and their employees. He will report to Carl Jones, senior vice president, head of Group Benefits Sales.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005888/en/

Rodney Kuntz, VP, Small Business Sales and Channel Development, Lincoln Financial Group (Photo: Business Wire)

Rodney Kuntz, VP, Small Business Sales and Channel Development, Lincoln Financial Group (Photo: Business Wire)

“Lincoln is dedicated to making benefits more beneficial for businesses of all sizes, including offering products and solutions that allow small business owners to meet and exceed their employees’ expectations," said Carl Jones, senior vice president, Group Benefits sales. “Rodney’s deep, significant experience within this market segment and the group benefits industry will enable us to continue to build and shape group benefits plans for our small-business clients, making it easier for owners to focus on running their day-to-day business.”

A robust benefits package can help businesses pave the way for long-term success, especially for small business owners. In fact, more than 80% of small businesses owners see employee benefits as a top strategic priority, as these benefits play a critical role in impacting culture and morale, employee wellbeing and attracting and retaining talent.1

Kuntz joins Lincoln from MetLife, where he served as North America Sales and Account Management Leader, managing the company’s Worldwide Benefits global mobility businesses. Kuntz earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and Marketing from the University of Iowa.

About Lincoln Financial Group
Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, approximately 16 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $270 billion in end-of-period account values as of September 30, 2022. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good and ranks among Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies. Dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion, we are included on transparency benchmarking tools such as the Corporate Equality Index, the Disability Equality Index and the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. Committed to providing our employees with flexible work arrangements, we were named to FlexJobs’ list of the Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2022. With a long and rich legacy of acting ethically, telling the truth and speaking up for what is right, Lincoln was recognized as one of Ethisphere’s 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies®. We create opportunities for early career talent through our intern development program, which ranks among WayUp and Yello’s annual list of Top 100 Internship Programs. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com.

LCN-5391994-010323

1 Lincoln Financial, Small Business Owner Survey, November 2021


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 18 568 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 875 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 475 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,85x
Yield 2022 5,76%
Capitalization 5 325 M 5 325 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
EV / Sales 2023 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 10 848
Free-Float 90,5%
Chart LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Lincoln National Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 31,47 $
Average target price 39,43 $
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ellen Gail Cooper President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Randal J. Freitag CFO, Executive VP & Head-Individual Life
Dennis R. Glass Chairman
Kenneth S. Solon Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Steve Harris Senior VP, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION0.33%5 325
AXA3.80%68 466
METLIFE, INC.-0.30%57 425
AFLAC INCORPORATED-0.03%44 719
PRUDENTIAL PLC9.93%40 829
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.1.73%37 234