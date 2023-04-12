Lincoln Financial Group Names Sean N. Woodroffe Chief People, Culture and Communications Officer

Experienced financial services human resources leader to play a key role in driving company culture and fostering a differentiated employee experience

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) today announced that Sean N. Woodroffe will join the company on May 1, 2023, as Chief People, Culture and Communications Officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230412005630/en/

Sean N. Woodroffe, Chief People, Culture and Communications Officer, Lincoln Financial Group (Photo: Business Wire)

Woodroffe will oversee all aspects of human resources (HR), including talent management and development, employee experience, benefits and wellness, HR technology and operations, organizational and leadership effectiveness, HR business partnering, diversity, equity and inclusion and corporate responsibility. He will also oversee the company’s corporate communications function.

Woodroffe brings more than 35 years’ experience as a transformational HR leader with deep expertise in HR for financial services, including insurance, wealth and asset management, commercial banking and investment banking. He comes to Lincoln from TIAA, where he served as Chief People Officer since 2018 and was responsible for leading HR strategy and execution as well as internal communications for the organization's global workforce.

“We continue to elevate our commitment to our people and our culture as we execute on our enterprise strategic objectives,” said Ellen Cooper, CEO of Lincoln Financial Group. “Sean brings incredibly broad and deep expertise in all facets of human resources and communications for financial services, and he and his team will be instrumental in fostering our strong culture, building our differentiated employee experience and continuing to embed diversity, equity and inclusion into all that we do. In our mission to provide financial security and protection to our customers and their loved ones, we know very well that our people are our greatest asset and will drive the long-term success of our business.”

Before joining TIAA in 2017, Woodroffe was Chief People Officer at National Life Group. Prior to that, he was at SunLife Financial as the U.S. Head of HR and Associate Communications, and he also held senior executive HR roles at Financial Guaranty Insurance Company and the United Bank for Africa. He started his career and spent 18 years at Merrill Lynch, where he last served as First Vice President and Head of International HR based in London, and previously led HR for Merrill Lynch's Japan Wealth Management business unit based in Tokyo.

“Lincoln is a people-focused organization with a strong, inclusive culture,” said Woodroffe. “I am looking forward to working with this outstanding team of HR and Communications professionals as we collectively work to further strengthen that great culture and build the best employee experience for today and for the future.”

Woodroffe is an active leader in the community and currently serves on the boards of Shaw University in Raleigh, NC, the Peddie School in Hightstown, NJ, Girls Who Invest, Inc. in NY, the Madison Square Boys and Girls Club in NY, and the U.S. Soccer Foundation. He is also part of the Gartner CHRO Global Leadership board. He received his bachelor’s degree in international relations from Shaw University.

Woodroffe replaces Chief People Officer Jen Warne, who is stepping down from her role effective April 14, 2023.

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, approximately 16 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $282 billion in end-of-period account values as of December 31, 2022. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen and is included on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and ranks among Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies. Dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion, we are included on transparency benchmarking tools such as the Corporate Equality Index, the Disability Equality Index and the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. Committed to providing our employees with flexible work arrangements, we were named to FlexJobs’ list of the Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2022 and 2023. With a long and rich legacy of acting ethically, telling the truth and speaking up for what is right, Lincoln was recognized as one of Ethisphere’s 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies®. We create opportunities for early career talent through our intern development program, which ranks among WayUp and Yello’s annual list of Top 100 Internship Programs. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230412005630/en/