Independent auditor selects Lincoln as a top provider, highlighting features in both annuity and life insurance products.

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE:LNC) announced today that it has been recognized by DALBAR, Inc., for excellence in its annuity illustrations and its life insurance website experience. DALBAR is a preeminent auditor of consumer experience for the financial services industry.

The recognition marks the fifth consecutive year that Lincoln has received DALBAR’s Award for Excellence in Annuity Illustrations, following its review of 17 illustration categories across 11 leading annuity firms. Lincoln’s illustrations were recognized as “a complete and highly comprehensive picture of how an annuity can address their [current and prospective clients] needs.”

Lincoln was also one of the top carriers recognized by DALBAR’s annual review of website experiences offered to universal life insurance customers. According to DALBAR, “Lincoln, a consistently high scoring provider, topped the charts with their ease in utilizing their consumer portal.”

“As consumers’ needs and preferences continue to evolve, the experience we provide and the ease of doing business with our organization are just as important as the products and solutions that we offer,” said Kathy Kavanaugh, senior vice president, chief marketing officer, individual solutions and brand. “Lincoln is honored to be selected by DALBAR, an expert in the field, for our continued commitment to providing an exceptional experience for consumers and financial professionals.”

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group helps people to plan, protect and retire with confidence. As of December 31, 2023, approximately 17 million customers trust our guidance and solutions across four core businesses – annuities, life insurance, group protection, and retirement plan services. As of December 31, 2023, the company had approximately $295 billion in end-of-period account balances, net of reinsurance. Headquartered in Radnor, Pa., Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) and its affiliates. Learn more at LincolnFinancial.com.

Lincoln insurance products are issued by The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company, Fort Wayne, IN, and in New York by Lincoln Life & Annuity Company of New York, Syracuse, NY and distributed by Lincoln Financial Distributors, Inc., a broker-dealer.

The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company does not solicit business in the state of New York, nor is it authorized to do so.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240326532967/en/