For more than three decades, Lincoln’s MoneyGuard® products, issued by The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company, have helped protect customers and their loved ones from unexpected long-term care expenses.

This month, Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) celebrates the 35th anniversary of its MoneyGuard® product suite by encouraging all Americans to have open and realistic discussions about long-term care.

According to new research, almost half of Americans surveyed (43%) are concerned about paying for long-term care services for themselves or a family member – but only 8% of those surveyed had discussed or researched long-term care funding over the past 90 days1. More than three decades after launching MoneyGuard, Lincoln remains committed to providing customers with the knowledge and solutions they need to help protect themselves and their loved ones.

“Conversations about long-term care can be challenging because it’s often difficult to talk about money, illness and death. Many of us tend to simply avoid these discussions,” said Mike Hamilton, vice president, MoneyGuard Business Management. “However, long-term care planning discussions can be a positive experience and can help families level-set on the financial implications of different care preferences before the need ever arises.”

Since the product’s initial launch in 1988 as a convalescent care rider, Lincoln has evolved its hybrid long-term care solution suite to include MoneyGuard Fixed Advantage®, MoneyGuard Market Advantage® and a rider that provides a joint solution. The MoneyGuard suite offers customers the resources, solutions, support and stability they need to help address long-term care planning concerns.

“As we recognize this milestone, we remain committed to providing innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of our customers,” said Bill Nash, senior vice president, head of MoneyGuard Distribution. “We value this responsibility, and we intend to support our customers when they need us.”

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. As of December 31, 2022, approximately 16 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $299.2 billion in end-of-period account balances, net of reinsurance as of June 30, 2023. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com.

Important Information:

Lincoln Financial Group® affiliates, their distributors, and their respective employees, representatives and/or insurance agents do not provide tax, accounting or legal advice. Please consult an independent financial professional as to any tax, accounting or legal statements made herein.

Note: Mike Hamilton and Bill Nash are spokespersons for Lincoln MoneyGuard Solutions. They hold leadership roles within Lincoln Financial Distribution, the wholesaling broker-dealer of Lincoln Financial Group. They are compensated by Lincoln and are shareholders of Lincoln National Corporation.

The insurance policy and riders have limitations, exclusions and reductions; and are subject to medical underwriting. Long-term care benefit riders may not cover all costs associated with long-term care costs incurred by the insured during the coverage period. All contract provisions, including limitations and exclusions, should be carefully reviewed by the owner. For costs and complete coverage details, contact your agent or producer.

All guarantees and benefits of the insurance policy are subject to the claims-paying ability of the issuing insurance company. They are not backed by the broker-dealer and/or insurance agency selling the policy, or any affiliates of those entities other than the issuing company affiliates, and none makes any representations or guarantees regarding the claims-paying ability of the issuer.

Long-Term Care Acceleration Benefit: Benefits will be paid for reimbursement of costs incurred and actually paid by the Insured for Covered Services which are Qualified Long-Term Care Services prescribed in the Plan of Care and that have not already been reimbursed by us. Receipts for services provided on days for which Flexible Care Cash is requested are not required for payment.

When you contact our claims department to file a claim, we will request an assessment to be performed by a licensed health care practitioner to determine your benefit eligibility. If we provide the assessor, it will be provided at our expense. We may also choose to accept the assessment of your licensed health care practitioner. To be eligible for benefits, the licensed health care practitioner who performs the assessment must certify that you are chronically ill and unable to perform at least two activities of daily living (bathing, continence, dressing, eating, toileting, and transferring) for at least 90 days. You are also considered chronically ill if you require substantial supervision to protect you from threats to health and safety caused by severe cognitive impairment. Recertification of your benefit eligibility is required at least annually.

Lincoln MoneyGuard Fixed Advantage®

Lincoln MoneyGuard Fixed Advantage® universal life is issued on policy form 19-MG890/ICC19- MG890 and state variations with a Long-Term Care Benefits Rider (LTCBR) on Rider Form LTCBR890/ ICC19LTCBR-890 with a Value Protection Endorsement (VPE) on Form END-10534/ICC19END10534, Terminal Illness Acceleration of Death Benefit Rider (TIR): TIR-891, ICC19TIR-891 (required) and Benefit Transfer Rider (BTR): BTR-894, ICC21BTR-894 (required) by The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company, Fort Wayne, IN, and are distributed by Lincoln Financial Distributors, Inc., a broker-dealer. The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company does not solicit business in the state of New York, nor is it authorized to do so.

Lincoln MoneyGuard® II

Lincoln MoneyGuard® II is a universal life insurance policy issued by The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company, Fort Wayne, IN, on Policy Form LN880/ICC13LN880 with the following riders: Value Protection Rider (VPR) on form LR880 and state variations/ICC15LR880 Rev; Long-Term Care Acceleration of Benefits Rider (LABR) on form LR881/ICC13LR881; optional Long-Term Care Extension of Benefits Rider (LEBR) on form LR882/ICC13LR882. Only available in CA.

Product and features subject to state availability. Guarantees are subject to the claims-paying ability of The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company. In some states, contract terms are set out and coverage may be provided in the form of certificates issued under a group policy issued by The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company to a group life insurance trust.

Products and features, including benefits, terms, and definitions, may vary by state.

Lincoln MoneyGuard Market Advantage®

MoneyGuard Market Advantage®, a variable universal life insurance policy, is issued by The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company, Fort Wayne, IN on Policy Form ICC20-MGV892/20-MGV892 with a Long-Term Care Benefits Rider (LTCBR) on Rider Form ICC20LTCBR-892/LTCBR-892, and a Value Protection Rider on Form ICC20VPR-892/VPR-892.

Lincoln variable universal life insurance is sold by prospectus. Carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses of the policy and its underlying investment options. This and other important information can be found in the prospectus for the variable universal life policy and the prospectuses for the underlying investment options. Prospectuses are available upon request and should be read carefully before investing or sending money. For current prospectuses, please call 800-444-2363 or go to www.LincolnFinancial.com.

Long-term care benefits are set at time of claim and are based on the specified amount of death benefit and accumulation value in the policy. Benefit growth is not guaranteed, and unless on claim, values will increase and decrease daily due to selected investment option performance. Any LTC benefits paid will reduce the policy’s specified amount and accumulation value.

MoneyGuard Market Advantage® and MoneyGuard Fixed Advantage® are not available in all states; check state availability. The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company does not issue products in New York.

It is possible coverage will expire when either no premiums are paid following the initial premium, or subsequent premiums are insufficient to continue coverage.

The purpose of this communication is the solicitation of insurance. A licensed insurance agent or the company may contact you.

