  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Lincoln National Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LNC   US5341871094

LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION

(LNC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:34 2022-12-07 am EST
36.85 USD   -1.34%
Lincoln Financial Group named to Newsweek's list of Most Trustworthy Companies  

12/07/2022 | 09:06am EST
The company has been ranked third of 21 in the Financial Services industry among 400 honorees total spanning 22 industries

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC), has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies.

Lincoln Financial is ranked third of 21 in the Financial Services industry among 400 honorees total spanning 22 industries. The honorees of this prestigious award were chosen based on a holistic approach to evaluating trust. The three main touchpoints considered were customer trust, investor trust, and employee trust.

“Our focus on doing what’s right is the foundation of our culture and our success here at Lincoln,” said Steve Harris, chief ethics and compliance officer, Lincoln Financial Group. “We are proud to be recognized by Newsweek for our commitment to living the values of honesty, trust and accountability – and we are exceedingly grateful to our more than 11,000 employees for the work they do every single day, serving our customers with care and integrity.”

This award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. An independent survey identified honorees based on a vast sample of approximately 50,000 U.S. residents who rated companies they know on all three touchpoints of trust. A total of 110,000 evaluations were submitted.

About Lincoln Financial Group
Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, approximately 16 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $270 billion in end-of-period account values as of September 30, 2022. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good and ranks among Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies. Dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion, we are included on transparency benchmarking tools such as the Corporate Equality Index, the Disability Equality Index and the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. Committed to providing our employees with flexible work arrangements, we were named to FlexJobs’ list of the Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2022. With a long and rich legacy of acting ethically, telling the truth and speaking up for what is right, Lincoln was recognized as one of Ethisphere’s 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies®. We create opportunities for early career talent through our intern development program, which ranks among WayUp and Yello’s annual list of Top 100 Internship Programs. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com.


© Business Wire 2022
09:06aLincoln Financial Group named to Newsweek's list of Most Trustworthy Companies  
BU
11/30Financial Concerns Wrapped : Inflation is Top Consumer Concern in 2022, According to New R..
BU
11/30Lincoln Financial Group to Participate in the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Con..
BU
11/30Lincoln Financial Group enhances supplemental health suite with expanded Hospital Indem..
BU
11/25S&P 500 Posts 1.5% Weekly Gain Amid Hopes for Fed Rate Increases to Start Slowing; Util..
MT
11/23AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Lincoln National Corporation's New Preferred St..
AQ
11/22Lincoln National Corp : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Amendments to..
AQ
11/18Insider Buy: Lincoln National
MT
11/18Nearly half of Americans are or expect to soon be caregivers, but fewer than 20% are pl..
BU
11/17Lincoln National Corp : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 18 558 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 677 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 475 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,39x
Yield 2022 4,86%
Capitalization 6 320 M 6 320 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 10 848
Free-Float 90,5%
Lincoln National Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 37,35 $
Average target price 41,57 $
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
Ellen Gail Cooper President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Randal J. Freitag CFO, Executive VP & Head-Individual Life
Dennis R. Glass Chairman
Kenneth S. Solon Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Steve Harris Senior VP, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION-44.71%6 320
AXA4.87%68 031
METLIFE, INC.20.66%59 065
AFLAC INCORPORATED21.75%44 203
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-4.57%38 011
PRUDENTIAL PLC-15.54%36 059