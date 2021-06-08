Log in
LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION

Lincoln Financial Group : to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Virtual U.S. Financials, Payments & CRE Conference

06/08/2021 | 11:03am EDT
Live Webcast Available

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE:LNC) announced today that Randy J. Freitag, executive vice president, chief financial officer and head of individual life of Lincoln Financial Group, will present at the Morgan Stanley Virtual U.S. Financials, Payments & CRE Conference on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at approximately 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Mr. Freitag will participate in a question and answer session covering a variety of industry and company-specific topics.

The live presentation will be available at www.lfg.com/webcast. Please go to the website at least fifteen minutes prior to the event to register and download any necessary streaming media software. A replay will be available for 30 days from the same link one hour after the webcast concludes.

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $311 billion in end-of-period account values as of March 31, 2021. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good. Dedicated to diversity and inclusion, we earned perfect 100 percent scores on the Corporate Equality Index and the Disability Equality Index, and rank among Forbes’ Best Large Employers and Best Employers for Women, and Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19 012 M - -
Net income 2021 1 687 M - -
Net Debt 2021 6 687 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,43x
Yield 2021 2,41%
Capitalization 13 524 M 13 524 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,06x
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 10 966
Free-Float 94,0%
Lincoln National Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 69,67 $
Last Close Price 71,04 $
Spread / Highest target 12,6%
Spread / Average Target -1,93%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dennis R. Glass President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Randal J. Freitag Chief Financial Officer & Head-Individual Life
William H. Cunningham Non-Executive Chairman
Kenneth S. Solon Chief Information Officer, EVP & Digital Head
Jamie Leslie Ohl President-Workplace Solutions & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION41.20%13 524
AXA17.80%66 904
METLIFE, INC.41.02%57 961
PRUDENTIAL PLC9.50%54 423
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.38.43%42 580
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION10.99%40 630