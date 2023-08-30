Award recognizes the most impactful women leaders in the Greater Philadelphia region

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) announced today that Amber Williams, Chief Sustainability Officer and Head of Client Investment Strategies, has been recognized by Philadelphia Business Journal on its 2023 Women of Influence list. The prestigious award recognizes the region’s most impactful women leaders who are making a difference in their communities and leaving a mark on Greater Philadelphia’s business community.

“Amber continuously shows her dedication to achieving long-term goals for our company and our clients,” said Jayson Bronchetti, Chief Investment Officer and Head of Hedging and Sustainability at Lincoln Financial Group. “She is passionate about championing initiatives that help bring measurable change to Lincoln and the communities we serve. She leads by example and promotes a culture of excellence and inclusivity. We are thrilled that Philadelphia Business Journal has recognized Amber with this honor.”

Williams joined Lincoln in 2019 as a part of Lincoln’s Client Investment Strategies team, where she leads talented investment specialists who provide thought leadership, investment expertise, and education to Lincoln’s distribution teams, internal stakeholders, and financial professionals. In 2022, she was named Chief Sustainability Officer, in addition to her investments responsibilities, and is responsible for guiding Lincoln’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) efforts, integrating ESG priorities across the company’s business areas and encouraging an enterprise sustainability mindset. Williams holds a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from the University of Phoenix, is a member of the CFA Society of Philadelphia and holds her Series 6, Series 7 and Series 24 securities licenses. She is an active member of her local church, Christ Church of the Valley in Royersford, Pa., where she engages in various community outreach programs, including regularly volunteering at Cecil and Grace Bean soup kitchen in Norristown, Pa. Williams is involved in Lincoln Financial’s support of the United Way and the annual Eagles Autism Challenge, which the company sponsors in partnership with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Philadelphia Business Journal is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its Women of Influence program, previously named Women of Distinction, and recognizes thirty awardees selected out of 250 nominations from colleagues, peers and mentors. The Philadelphia Business Journal’s editorial board reviewed each Women of Influence nomination and selected the women who are leaving a mark on Greater Philadelphia in their own unique ways.

LCN-5910621-082823

