  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Lincoln National Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LNC   US5341871094

LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION

(LNC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:36 2022-08-19 am EDT
49.32 USD   -3.05%
11:16aLincoln Financial Group to Participate in the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
BU
08/17Lincoln Financial Group to Participate in the KBW Insurance Conference
BU
08/16Lincoln Financial Group Recognized as a Healthiest Employer
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lincoln Financial Group to Participate in the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

08/19/2022 | 11:16am EDT
Live Webcast Available

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE:LNC) announced today that Ellen G. Cooper, president and chief executive officer of Lincoln Financial Group, will present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at approximately 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time.

Ms. Cooper will participate in a question-and-answer session covering a variety of industry and company-specific topics.

The live presentation will be available at www.lfg.com/webcast. Please go to the website at least fifteen minutes prior to the event to register and download any necessary streaming media software. A replay will be available for 30 days from the same link one hour after the webcast concludes.

About Lincoln Financial Group
Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, approximately 16 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $279 billion in end-of-period account values as of June 30, 2022. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good and ranks among Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies. Dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion, we are included on transparency benchmarking tools such as the Corporate Equality Index, the Disability Equality Index and the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. Committed to providing our employees with flexible work arrangements, we were named to FlexJobs’ list of the Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2022. With a long and rich legacy of acting ethically, telling the truth and speaking up for what is right, Lincoln was recognized as one of Ethisphere’s 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies®. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 18 332 M - -
Net income 2022 1 187 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 529 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,15x
Yield 2022 3,58%
Capitalization 8 659 M 8 659 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 10 848
Free-Float 90,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 50,87 $
Average target price 59,36 $
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ellen Gail Cooper President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Randal J. Freitag CFO, Executive VP & Head-Individual Life
Dennis R. Glass Chairman
Kenneth S. Solon Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Steve Harris Senior VP, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION-25.48%8 659
AXA-6.91%56 926
METLIFE, INC.8.83%54 246
AFLAC INCORPORATED10.55%40 790
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-2.61%39 216
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION0.91%35 906