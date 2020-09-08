Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Lincoln National Corporation    LNC

LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION

(LNC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lincoln Financial Group : to Participate in the Barclays Virtual Global Financial Services Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/08/2020 | 11:01am EDT

Live Webcast Available

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE:LNC) announced today that Dennis R. Glass, president and chief executive officer of Lincoln Financial Group, will present at the Barclays Virtual Global Financial Services Conference on Monday, September 14, 2020 at approximately 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time.

Mr. Glass will participate in a question and answer session covering a variety of industry and company-specific topics.

The live presentation will be available at www.lfg.com/webcast. Please go to the website at least fifteen minutes prior to the event to register and download any necessary streaming media software. A replay will be available for 30 days from the same link one hour after the webcast concludes.

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $270 billion in end-of-period account values as of June 30, 2020. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good. Dedicated to diversity and inclusion, we earned perfect 100 percent scores on the Corporate Equality Index and the Disability Equality Index, and rank among Forbes’ World’s Best Employers, Best Large Employers, Best Employers for Diversity, Best Employers for Women and JUST 100, and Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION
11:01aLINCOLN FINANCIAL GROUP : to Participate in the Barclays Virtual Global Financia..
BU
09/02LINCOLN FINANCIAL GROUP : to Participate in the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Virtual ..
BU
08/20LINCOLN NATIONAL : Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
08/20LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to..
AQ
08/20LINCOLN FINANCIAL GROUP : Elects Reginald E. Davis to Serve on Board of Director..
BU
08/19LINCOLN NATIONAL : COVID-19 Raises Importance of Life Insurance and Drives Consu..
BU
08/18LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligati..
AQ
08/13ACTIONS SPEAK LOUDER : Lincoln Financial Group Takes Steps to Improve Lives, Com..
BU
08/06LINCOLN NATIONAL : Second Quarter 2020 Earnings & Investment Portfolio Supplemen..
PU
08/06LINCOLN NATIONAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 17 744 M - -
Net income 2020 804 M - -
Net Debt 2020 6 798 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,90x
Yield 2020 4,24%
Capitalization 7 386 M 7 386 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,80x
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 11 357
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Lincoln National Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 44,64 $
Last Close Price 38,22 $
Spread / Highest target 91,0%
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis R. Glass President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William H. Cunningham Non-Executive Chairman
Randal J. Freitag Chief Financial Officer & Head-Individual Life
Kenneth S. Solon Chief Information Officer, Head-Digital & EVP
Eric G. Johnson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION-35.23%7 386
AXA-31.07%48 770
PRUDENTIAL PLC-19.77%39 716
METLIFE, INC.-23.19%35 535
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-27.31%28 410
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-25.63%27 508
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group