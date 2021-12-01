Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Lincoln National Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LNC   US5341871094

LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION

(LNC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lincoln Financial Group to Participate in the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference

12/01/2021 | 11:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Live Webcast Available

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE:LNC) announced today that Dennis R. Glass, president and chief executive officer of Lincoln Financial Group, will present at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at approximately 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Mr. Glass will participate in a question and answer session covering a variety of industry and company-specific topics.

The live presentation will be available at www.lfg.com/webcast. Please go to the website at least fifteen minutes prior to the event to register and download any necessary streaming media software. A replay will be available for 30 days from the same link one hour after the webcast concludes.

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $322 billion in end-of-period account values as of September 30, 2021. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good. Dedicated to diversity and inclusion, we earned perfect 100 percent scores on the Corporate Equality Index and the Disability Equality Index, and rank among Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION
11:01aLincoln Financial Group to Participate in the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Con..
BU
11/30Lincoln Financial Group Names Jayson Bronchetti Chief Investment Officer and Chris Necz..
BU
11/30Lincoln National Corporation Announces Management Changes
CI
11/18LINCOLN NATIONAL : Board Members Eric Johnson and Reginald Davis Named to Savoy Magazine's..
PU
11/18Lincoln Financial Group Shares Tips to Help Caregivers Plan Ahead and Prevent Feeling O..
BU
11/15LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A)
AQ
11/15Lincoln National Corporation Announces Executive Appointments
CI
11/15Faced With Rising Taxes and Ongoing Market Uncertainty, Pre-retirees Lean on New Invest..
BU
11/12Lincoln National to Raise Share Buyback Program to $1.5 Billion
MT
11/12Lincoln National Corporation's Board of Directors Authorizes $1.5 Billion Repurchase Au..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19 530 M - -
Net income 2021 1 559 M - -
Net Debt 2021 6 654 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,13x
Yield 2021 2,55%
Capitalization 11 986 M 11 986 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,95x
EV / Sales 2022 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 10 966
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Lincoln National Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 66,33 $
Average target price 75,73 $
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dennis R. Glass President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Randal J. Freitag Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
William H. Cunningham Non-Executive Chairman
Kenneth S. Solon Chief Information Officer, EVP & Digital Head
Jamie Leslie Ohl President-Workplace Solutions & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION31.84%11 986
AXA24.80%65 920
METLIFE, INC.24.94%49 342
PRUDENTIAL PLC-5.27%46 173
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.30.99%38 654
AFLAC INCORPORATED21.75%35 815