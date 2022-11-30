Advanced search
    LNC   US5341871094

LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION

(LNC)
11:14 2022-11-30 am EST
37.42 USD   -1.76%
11:03aLincoln Financial Group to Participate in the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference
BU
10:06aLincoln Financial Group enhances supplemental health suite with expanded Hospital Indemnity insurance coverage
BU
11/25S&P 500 Posts 1.5% Weekly Gain Amid Hopes for Fed Rate Increases to Start Slowing; Utilities Lead Broad Climb
MT
Lincoln Financial Group to Participate in the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference

11/30/2022 | 11:03am EST
Live Webcast Available

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE:LNC) announced today that Ellen G. Cooper, president and chief executive officer of Lincoln Financial Group, will present at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at approximately 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Ms. Cooper will participate in a question-and-answer session covering a variety of company-specific topics and developments.

The live presentation will be available at www.lfg.com/webcast. Please go to the website at least fifteen minutes prior to the event to register and download any necessary streaming media software. A replay will be available for 30 days from the same link one hour after the webcast concludes.

About Lincoln Financial Group
Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, approximately 16 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $270 billion in end-of-period account values as of September 30, 2022. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good and ranks among Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies. Dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion, we are included on transparency benchmarking tools such as the Corporate Equality Index, the Disability Equality Index and the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. Committed to providing our employees with flexible work arrangements, we were named to FlexJobs’ list of the Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2022. With a long and rich legacy of acting ethically, telling the truth and speaking up for what is right, Lincoln was recognized as one of Ethisphere’s 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies®. We create opportunities for early career talent through our intern development program, which ranks among WayUp and Yello’s annual list of Top 100 Internship Programs. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 18 558 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 677 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 475 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,45x
Yield 2022 4,76%
Capitalization 6 445 M 6 445 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 10 848
Free-Float 90,5%
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Ellen Gail Cooper President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Randal J. Freitag CFO, Executive VP & Head-Individual Life
Dennis R. Glass Chairman
Kenneth S. Solon Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Steve Harris Senior VP, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION-44.98%6 445
AXA4.47%66 614
METLIFE, INC.21.19%59 685
AFLAC INCORPORATED21.39%44 072
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-1.52%39 225
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-0.66%33 111