    LNC   US5341871094

LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION

(LNC)
  Report
Lincoln Financial Group : to Participate in the KBW Virtual Insurance Conference

09/07/2021 | 11:01am EDT
Live Webcast Available

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE:LNC) announced today that Randy J. Freitag, executive vice president, chief financial officer and head of individual life of Lincoln Financial Group, will present at the KBW Virtual Insurance Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at approximately 9:10 a.m. Eastern Time.

Mr. Freitag will participate in a question and answer session covering a variety of industry and company-specific topics.

The live presentation will be available at www.lfg.com/webcast. Please go to the website at least fifteen minutes prior to the event to register and download any necessary streaming media software. A replay will be available for 30 days from the same link one hour after the webcast concludes.

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $324 billion in end-of-period account values as of June 30, 2021. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good. Dedicated to diversity and inclusion, we earned perfect 100 percent scores on the Corporate Equality Index and the Disability Equality Index, and rank among Forbes’ Best Large Employers and Best Employers for Women, and Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19 201 M - -
Net income 2021 1 903 M - -
Net Debt 2021 6 696 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,87x
Yield 2021 2,52%
Capitalization 12 696 M 12 696 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,01x
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 10 966
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Lincoln National Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 67,56 $
Average target price 71,36 $
Spread / Average Target 5,63%
Managers and Directors
Dennis R. Glass President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Randal J. Freitag Chief Financial Officer & Head-Individual Life
William H. Cunningham Non-Executive Chairman
Kenneth S. Solon Chief Information Officer, EVP & Digital Head
Jamie Leslie Ohl President-Workplace Solutions & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION34.29%12 696
AXA21.80%67 312
PRUDENTIAL PLC15.33%55 876
METLIFE, INC.30.39%52 459
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.34.35%40 571
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION7.81%37 822