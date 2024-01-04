Official LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION press release

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) announced today that it will report its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023 at 7 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 8, 2024. A conference call is scheduled at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time the same day. Earnings materials, including the 2023 fourth quarter and full year Earnings Release and Statistical Supplement, will be available on the company’s Investor Relations web page at www.lincolnfinancial.com/investor.

Conference Call Information

An audio webcast of the conference call will be broadcast live through Lincoln’s website at www.lincolnfinancial.com/webcast. Please log on to the webcast at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call to download and install any necessary streaming media software. A replay of the webcast will be available at www.lincolnfinancial.com/webcast by 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time on February 8, 2024.

Anticipated future earnings release and conference call dates & times:

First Quarter 2024 – May 2nd

Earnings release at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Second Quarter 2024 – August 1st

Earnings release at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Third Quarter 2024 – October 31st

Earnings release at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group helps people to plan, protect and retire with confidence. As of Dec. 31, 2022, approximately 16 million customers trust our guidance and solutions across four core businesses – annuities, life insurance, group protection and retirement plan services. As of September 30, 2023, the company had $290 billion in end-of-period account balances, net of reinsurance. Headquartered in Radnor, Pa., Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) and its affiliates. Learn more at LincolnFinancial.com.

