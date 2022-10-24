Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Lincoln National Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LNC   US5341871094

LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION

(LNC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:06 2022-10-24 pm EDT
51.59 USD   +2.39%
Lincoln Financial Launches Candid Conversations on Workplace Benefits

10/24/2022 | 02:12pm EDT
Employers can join the conversation to learn more about timely topics from industry experts

During National Retirement Security Month, Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) invites employers to join the conversation on timely topics that impact how employees view benefits. Through a series of “Candid Conversations,” they can learn more about guaranteed income, supporting their employees’ well-being and employee retention from industry experts.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005702/en/

“We value personalized service and having an open dialogue with those we serve, and these Candid Conversations are a natural extension of that,” said Ralph Ferraro, senior vice president, president of Retirement Plan Services. “Through these videos, plan sponsors can learn more about topics impacting them today and how to meet their employees’ needs along every step of their retirement journey.”

Guaranteed income

Since the passage of the SECURE Act, adding a guaranteed retirement income option to an employer-sponsored retirement plan has never been easier. These solutions can help attract and retain employees by making the employer’s benefits program more beneficial. Our research indicates that more than seven in 10 workers surveyed say that in an ideal world, all employers would offer an in-plan guaranteed income investment option1.

In this video, members of the Lincoln team discuss growing employee interest, how plan sponsors can benefit and the importance of prudent decision-making process.

Well-being support

Workers are more stressed than ever, which is affecting productivity and morale and contributing to the “Great Resignation.” In fact, 55% of survey respondents listed burn-out as their top two reason for planning a job change2.

In this video, two doctors, who have spent years studying how mental and physical health affect employment, discuss new research, the importance of employer benefits in supporting well-being and how those benefits can help with hiring and retention.

Employee retention

No industry is unaffected by the "Great Resignation," but your retirement plan can be a useful staffing tool. In a recent study, 60% of workers shared that a retirement plan is important to them when evaluating a job change2.

In this video, our team discusses plan enhancements that can attract job seekers and engagement strategies that help encourage current employees to stay.

1- Lincoln Financial, Sentiment Tracking Study, September 3-14, 2020

2- Greenwald Research, Great Resignation, 2022

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, approximately 16 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $279 billion in end-of-period account values as of June 30, 2022. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good and ranks among Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies. Dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion, we are included on transparency benchmarking tools such as the Corporate Equality Index, the Disability Equality Index and the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. Committed to providing our employees with flexible work arrangements, we were named to FlexJobs’ list of the Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2022. With a long and rich legacy of acting ethically, telling the truth and speaking up for what is right, Lincoln was recognized as one of Ethisphere’s 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies®. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com.

LCN-5054188-102122


© Business Wire 2022
