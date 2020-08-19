Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Lincoln National Corporation    LNC

LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION

(LNC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lincoln National : COVID-19 Raises Importance of Life Insurance and Drives Consumer Purchase Intent, Study Shows

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/19/2020 | 02:52pm EDT

New study also shows digital options can increase likelihood to buy as Lincoln Financial Group offers new online interview tool.

As a result of COVID-19, more than a third of consumers think life insurance is more important and a similar number say they have or are planning to purchase life insurance according to a new study from Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE:LNC).1 Additionally, the study found that digital options increase the likelihood to purchase life insurance — especially among younger consumers. While 29% of all consumers surveyed would be more likely to buy life insurance if they could do so completely electronically, that number jumped to 40% among millennials.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200819005667/en/

To meet these changing customer perceptions and expectations, Lincoln continues to move toward a completely electronic process and now offers a secure online interview tool that allows customers to answer health questions more conveniently and resulting in faster application turnaround times.

“Digital capabilities are more important than ever as we work to meet the evolving needs of our customers and provide experiences consistent with what consumers are used to from other industries,” said Heather Milligan, Senior Vice President, Underwriting & New Business, Lincoln Financial Group. “The global pandemic has increased awareness around the need for life insurance and now we have to make sure the process is streamlined and convenient. Our online interview tool is the next step in our digital evolution.”

A Quicker and Easier Experience

The new online tool provides the following benefits:

  • Previously, the interview was done over the phone but now the same questions are available for customers to answer online, via a secure link, after their application request is received by Lincoln.
  • In less than 30 minutes, the online interview process can be completed.
  • This capability makes the process convenient and private for customers and results in faster turnaround times.
  • The tool is mobile friendly, allowing customers to complete on any device.
  • Customers can opt to continue their interview over the phone with a Lincoln representative if they prefer.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has clearly highlighted the importance for life insurance carriers to digitally transform manual processes and partially digitized ones,” said Robert McIsaac, Executive Vice President, Research and Consulting, Novarica, Inc. “Another reality is that the pandemic has accelerated the adoption of digital capabilities which were already well along in other aspects of financial services. Moving aggressively to address these matters allows carriers to improve the customer experience, make it easier to do business and create competitive advantages in key areas - advantages that we expect to be critical in an increasingly competitive future.”

This is the latest advancement as Lincoln offers a completely digital end-to-end life insurance purchase process, including the ability to receive a quote online using Lincoln’s own underwriting rules, apply for a policy online and have the policy signed and delivered electronically. The process is further streamlined with Lincoln’s automated underwriting capabilities and the potential for clients to have underwriting labs waived.

Once life insurance is purchased, in-force life insurance customers also have access to an omni-channel customer experience at Lincoln Financial. Customers can use the website to access the Ask Abe chatbot to answer many general and policy specific questions. Ask Abe is available 24/7 and offers the option to talk with a live representative during normal business hours for more complex inquiries. In addition, a new digital beneficiary form allows customers to complete beneficiary changes online, while Lincoln Financial’s iClaim makes for an easy-to-use online claim submission process allowing for faster turnaround times, improved submission accuracy, and a simplified client experience during a difficult time in a claimant’s life.

The online interview tool is available now for Lincoln TermAccel® and will be available August 24 on all LincXpress® ticket submissions for single-life UL (Universal life), IUL (Indexed Universal Life), VUL (Variable Universal Life) and Lincoln LifeElements® Level Term cases.

Lincoln is committed to investing in data, tools and technologies that enhance the customer experience and make it easier, and quicker, for customers to buy life insurance. Other recent examples of that commitment include a Spectra quick quote tool, mobile platform for customers to review their underwriting medical exam and laboratory results, the expansion of its automated underwriting capabilities, and the launch of a unified life insurance application and case tracker for financial professionals.

Survey Resources for Media

  • A ready-to-publish ‘Top 5’ survey findings slideshow is available here for media outlets to download and use.
  • Complete findings from the 2020 Lincoln Financial Group Life Insurance Awareness Month Survey are available here.

About Lincoln Financial Group
Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $270 billion in end-of-period account values as of June 30, 2020. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good. Dedicated to diversity and inclusion, we earned perfect 100 percent scores on the Corporate Equality Index and the Disability Equality Index, and rank among Forbes’ World’s Best Employers, Best Large Employers, Best Employers for Diversity, Best Employers for Women and JUST 100, and Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com.

Sources:

  1. Lincoln Financial Group / Engine Insights, Life Insurance Awareness Month Survey, July 17-19, 2020

 LCN:3208302-081920


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION
02:52pLINCOLN NATIONAL : COVID-19 Raises Importance of Life Insurance and Drives Consu..
BU
08/18LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligati..
AQ
08/13ACTIONS SPEAK LOUDER : Lincoln Financial Group Takes Steps to Improve Lives, Com..
BU
08/06LINCOLN NATIONAL : Second Quarter 2020 Earnings & Investment Portfolio Supplemen..
PU
08/06LINCOLN NATIONAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
08/05LINCOLN NATIONAL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/05LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulatio..
AQ
08/05LINCOLN FINANCIAL GROUP : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
BU
07/28LINCOLN NATIONAL : Less Than a Quarter of U.S. Adults Say They've Been Tested fo..
BU
07/28LINCOLN NATIONAL : Culture of Diversity and Inclusion, Learning and Collaboratio..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 17 726 M - -
Net income 2020 943 M - -
Net Debt 2020 6 798 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,55x
Yield 2020 4,42%
Capitalization 7 088 M 7 088 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,78x
EV / Sales 2021 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 11 357
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Lincoln National Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 44,00 $
Last Close Price 36,68 $
Spread / Highest target 99,0%
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis R. Glass President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William H. Cunningham Non-Executive Chairman
Randal J. Freitag Chief Financial Officer & Head-Individual Life
Kenneth S. Solon Chief Information Officer, Head-Digital & EVP
Eric G. Johnson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION-36.35%7 088
AXA-30.78%49 381
PRUDENTIAL PLC-14.53%42 515
METLIFE, INC.-24.84%34 773
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-25.00%28 944
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-26.85%27 058
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group