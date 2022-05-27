Log in
    LNC   US5341871094

LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION

(LNC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/27 10:23:47 am EDT
57.75 USD   +1.03%
10:01aLincoln National Corporation's Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
05/24Citigroup Analyst Starts Lincoln National at Neutral With $56 Price Target
MT
05/19Lincoln Financial Group Promotes Stephen Turer to Head of Annuity Business
BU
Lincoln National Corporation's Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

05/27/2022 | 10:01am EDT
Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE:LNC) announced today that the board of directors of Lincoln National Corporation declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share on the corporation’s common stock. The dividend on the common stock will be payable August 1, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 11, 2022.

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, approximately 16 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $308 billion in end-of-period account values as of March 31, 2022. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good and ranks among Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies. Dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion, we are included on transparency benchmarking tools such as the Corporate Equality Index, the Disability Equality Index and the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. Committed to providing our employees with flexible work arrangements, we were named to FlexJobs’ list of the Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2022. With a long and rich legacy of acting ethically, telling the truth and speaking up for what is right, Lincoln was recognized as one of Ethisphere’s 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies®. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 19 019 M - -
Net income 2022 1 565 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 654 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,56x
Yield 2022 3,19%
Capitalization 9 828 M 9 828 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,87x
EV / Sales 2023 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 10 848
Free-Float 90,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 57,16 $
Average target price 73,13 $
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dennis R. Glass Chief Operating Officer & Director
Ellen Gail Cooper Chief Executive Officer-Elect & Executive VP
Randal J. Freitag CFO, Executive VP & Head-Individual Life
William H. Cunningham Non-Executive Chairman
Kenneth S. Solon Head-Technology & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION-19.85%9 828
AXA-8.50%61 426
METLIFE, INC.7.07%54 412
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-3.40%39 210
AFLAC INCORPORATED1.25%38 083
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-4.15%34 790