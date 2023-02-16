Advanced search
    LNC   US5341871094

LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION

(LNC)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:27:32 2023-02-16 am EST
34.83 USD   -0.47%
10:01aLincoln National Corporation's Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
02/13Lincoln National : Financial and BPAS announce partnership to deliver integrated Defined Benefit plan administration
PU
02/13Lincoln Financial Group and BPAS Announces Partnership to Deliver Integrated Defined Benefit Plan Administration
CI
Lincoln National Corporation's Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

02/16/2023 | 10:01am EST
Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE:LNC) announced today that the board of directors of Lincoln National Corporation declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share on the corporation’s common stock. The dividend on the common stock will be payable May 1, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 10, 2023.

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, approximately 16 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $282 billion in end-of-period account values as of December 31, 2022. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good and ranks among Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies. Dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion, we are included on transparency benchmarking tools such as the Corporate Equality Index, the Disability Equality Index and the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. Committed to providing our employees with flexible work arrangements, we were named to FlexJobs’ list of the Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2022. With a long and rich legacy of acting ethically, telling the truth and speaking up for what is right, Lincoln was recognized as one of Ethisphere’s 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies®. We create opportunities for early career talent through our intern development program, which ranks among WayUp and Yello’s annual list of Top 100 Internship Programs. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 18 578 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 941 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 475 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,28x
Yield 2022 5,16%
Capitalization 5 921 M 5 921 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 10 848
Free-Float 90,5%
Managers and Directors
Ellen Gail Cooper President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Randal J. Freitag CFO, Executive VP & Head-Individual Life
Dennis R. Glass Chairman
Kenneth S. Solon Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Steve Harris Senior VP, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION12.89%5 921
AXA8.06%71 710
METLIFE, INC.-0.44%56 438
PRUDENTIAL PLC15.65%42 878
AFLAC INCORPORATED-3.71%42 619
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.3.83%38 049