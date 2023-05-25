Advanced search
    LNC   US5341871094

LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION

(LNC)
05-25-2023
20.90 USD   -1.09%
Lincoln National Corporation's Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

05/25/2023 | 04:33pm EDT
Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE:LNC) announced today that the board of directors of Lincoln National Corporation declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share on the corporation’s common stock. The dividend on the common stock will be payable August 1, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 10, 2023.

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, approximately 16 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $290 billion in end-of-period account balances net of reinsurance as of March 31, 2023. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and ranks among Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies. Dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion, we are included on transparency benchmarking tools such as the Corporate Equality Index, the Disability Equality Index and the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. Committed to providing our employees with flexible work arrangements, we were named to FlexJobs’ list of the Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2022. With a long and rich legacy of acting ethically, telling the truth and speaking up for what is right, Lincoln was recognized as one of Ethisphere’s 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies®. We create opportunities for early career talent through our intern development program, which ranks among WayUp and Yello’s annual list of Top 100 Internship Programs. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com.


All news about LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION
04:33pLincoln National Corporation's Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
01:51pLincoln National : Financial Group named to USA Today's list of America's Climate Leaders
PU
08:33aShould've, Could've, Would've : Over 60% of retirees wish they could get a “do-over&..
BU
05/24Mental Health Month : New research shows 93% of U.S. employees feel stressed; finances amo..
BU
05/22Lincoln National Corp : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/16UBS Adjusts Lincoln National Price Target to $21 From $37, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
05/15Lincoln Financial Group to Hold Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 25, 2023
BU
05/12Lincoln National Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements an..
AQ
05/12Lincoln National Names Andrew Rallis Chief Risk Officer
MT
05/12Lincoln Financial Group Names Andrew D. Rallis Chief Risk Officer
BU
Analyst Recommendations on LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 17 817 M - -
Net income 2023 89,6 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6 567 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,5x
Yield 2023 8,52%
Capitalization 3 583 M 3 583 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,57x
EV / Sales 2024 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 11 316
Free-Float 90,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 21,13 $
Average target price 24,36 $
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ellen Gail Cooper President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher M. Neczypor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dennis R. Glass Chairman
Kenneth S. Solon Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Joseph Weider Chief Technology Office & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION-28.65%3 583
AXA4.24%69 114
AFLAC INCORPORATED-10.26%39 009
METLIFE, INC.-28.37%38 482
PRUDENTIAL PLC-2.31%37 347
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION5.96%33 972
