Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE:LNC) announced today that the board of directors of Lincoln National Corporation has declared the following preferred stock dividends:

Semi-annual dividend of $1,156.25 per share on the corporation’s 9.250% Fixed Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series C, $25,000 liquidation preference per share, represented by depositary shares each representing a 1/25 th interest in a share of the preferred stock, holders of which will receive $46.25 per depositary share.

Quarterly dividend of $562.50 per share on the corporation's 9.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D, $25,000 liquidation preference per share, represented by depositary shares each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of the preferred stock, holders of which will receive $0.5625 per depositary share (NYSE: LNC PRD).

The above dividends will be payable March 1, 2024 to holders of record on February 15, 2024. The ex-dividend date will be February 14, 2024.

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group helps people to plan, protect and retire with confidence. As of Dec. 31, 2022, approximately 16 million customers trust our guidance and solutions across four core businesses – annuities, life insurance, group protection and retirement plan services. As of September 30, 2023, the company had $290 billion in end-of-period account balances, net of reinsurance. Headquartered in Radnor, Pa., Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) and its affiliates. Learn more at LincolnFinancial.com.

