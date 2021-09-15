Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Lincoln National Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LNC   US5341871094

LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION

(LNC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Lincoln National : Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Principal Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers (Form 8-K)

09/15/2021 | 04:42pm EDT
Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Principal Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On September 10, 2021, Lincoln National Corporation (the 'Corporation') appointed Randal J. Freitag, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Head of Individual Life, to the role of Interim Chief Accounting Officer effective the same date. Mr. Freitag, 58, has served as the Corporation's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer since 2011 and as Head of Individual Life since 2017, and he will continue to serve in these roles while performing the chief accounting officer responsibilities until a successor Chief Accounting Officer has been appointed.

Mr. Freitag will not receive any additional compensation for assuming the role of Interim Chief Accounting Officer, and no changes have been made to any plans or arrangements in which Mr. Freitag participates as a result of this appointment.

There are no family relationships between Mr. Freitag and any director or executive officer of the Corporation, and there are no transactions between the Corporation and Mr. Freitag that would require disclosure under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.

Lincoln National Corporation published this content on 15 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2021 20:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
