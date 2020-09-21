Log in
Lincoln National : Families Are Talking More Frequently During the Pandemic, but Not so Much About Finances

09/21/2020 | 02:34pm EDT

Lincoln Financial Group Debuts New Ad Campaign Encouraging Financial Conversations Among Loved Ones—and Unexpected Moments from Virtual Production Add to the Realism

In an era of social distancing, people are connecting with loved ones in record numbers, whether through FaceTime, Zoom or audio calls—but finances aren’t usually part of the conversation. Today’s new reality prompted Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) to launch its new ad campaign, “Now You’re Talking.”

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200921005787/en/

“We always strive to show real life in our ad campaigns – and this new world is very real for all of us right now as we continue to navigate the impacts of the pandemic,” said Lisa M. Buckingham, executive vice president and chief people, place and brand officer for Lincoln Financial Group. “With families talking so much about how the world has changed and what it will mean for all of us, we saw an amazing opportunity to encourage the important financial conversations – the conversations that may be tough to begin but are so critical to have. We hope people will feel inspired to start these important conversations with their loved ones.”

Due to social distancing mandates, the Lincoln Financial commercials were produced virtually with cast and crew spread out across the globe. The environment forced the team to be quicker and more agile than ever before. Additionally, while actors’ lines were scripted, the creative team deliberately carved out filming time for real life to seep into the narrative.

“We really wanted to capture the reality of the times in this campaign,” said Angela Laubmeier Schema, vice president, Advertising and Sponsorships, Lincoln Financial Group. “Part of the magic was being given a lens into people’s real homes with their real loved ones and belongings, having meaningful conversations, amid a time of challenge for us all. It brought an extra layer of intimacy and authenticity to production.”

Lincoln Financial partnered with FCB New York on the “Now You’re Talking” campaign. FCB New York’s relationship with Lincoln Financial began in 2015.

Link to creative

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $270 billion in end-of-period account values as of June 30, 2020. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good. Dedicated to diversity and inclusion, we earned perfect 100 percent scores on the Corporate Equality Index and the Disability Equality Index, and rank among Forbes’ World’s Best Employers, Best Large Employers, Best Employers for Diversity, Best Employers for Women and JUST 100, and Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com.

About FCB

FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding) is a global, fully integrated communications agency with more than 8,000 people in 80 countries and a heritage of creativity and success dating from 1873. Based on a deeply developed understanding of diversified local markets and global cultures, FCB focuses on creating “Never Finished” campaign ideas for clients that reflect a deep understanding of the brand’s past, a respect for the present and an anticipation of the future potential. In recent years, FCB New York has helped build award-winning ideas for some of the world’s most iconic brands, like AB InBev, Canon, FDA’s “The Real Cost,” GSK, LG Electronics, Lincoln Financial Group and Burger King – the latter of which garnered the agency three Grands Prix (including the coveted Titanium honor) at Cannes Lions 2019 and was named the world’s most-awarded campaign of 2019 by WARC. FCB’s recent accolades include The One Club Creativity Top Global Network Award 2020, 2020 Ad Age Best Place to Work and 2019 Ad Age A-List. FCB is part of the Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE: IPG). Learn more at www.fcbny.com and follow us on Instagram (@FCBNewYork) and LinkedIn (@FCBNewYork).

LCN-3248205-091820


© Business Wire 2020
