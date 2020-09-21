Lincoln National : Families Are Talking More Frequently During the Pandemic, but Not so Much About Finances

Lincoln Financial Group Debuts New Ad Campaign Encouraging Financial Conversations Among Loved Ones—and Unexpected Moments from Virtual Production Add to the Realism

In an era of social distancing, people are connecting with loved ones in record numbers, whether through FaceTime, Zoom or audio calls—but finances aren’t usually part of the conversation. Today’s new reality prompted Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) to launch its new ad campaign, “Now You’re Talking.”

“We always strive to show real life in our ad campaigns – and this new world is very real for all of us right now as we continue to navigate the impacts of the pandemic,” said Lisa M. Buckingham, executive vice president and chief people, place and brand officer for Lincoln Financial Group. “With families talking so much about how the world has changed and what it will mean for all of us, we saw an amazing opportunity to encourage the important financial conversations – the conversations that may be tough to begin but are so critical to have. We hope people will feel inspired to start these important conversations with their loved ones.”

Due to social distancing mandates, the Lincoln Financial commercials were produced virtually with cast and crew spread out across the globe. The environment forced the team to be quicker and more agile than ever before. Additionally, while actors’ lines were scripted, the creative team deliberately carved out filming time for real life to seep into the narrative.

“We really wanted to capture the reality of the times in this campaign,” said Angela Laubmeier Schema, vice president, Advertising and Sponsorships, Lincoln Financial Group. “Part of the magic was being given a lens into people’s real homes with their real loved ones and belongings, having meaningful conversations, amid a time of challenge for us all. It brought an extra layer of intimacy and authenticity to production.”

Lincoln Financial partnered with FCB New York on the “Now You’re Talking” campaign. FCB New York’s relationship with Lincoln Financial began in 2015.

