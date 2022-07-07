Log in
    LNC   US5341871094

LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION

(LNC)
Delayed Nyse  -  03:58 2022-07-07 pm EDT
48.05 USD   +2.70%
03:14pLINCOLN NATIONAL : Financial Group Communicators Receive 2021 “Top Women in Communication” Recognition from Ragan
PU
07/06Evercore ISI Adjusts Lincoln National's Price Target to $66 From $78, Reiterates In Line Rating
MT
07/06Morgan Stanley Lowers Lincoln National's Price Target to $68 From $80, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lincoln National : Financial Group Communicators Receive 2021 “Top Women in Communication” Recognition from Ragan

07/07/2022 | 03:14pm EDT
RADNOR, Pa., July 7, 2022 - Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) today announced that two leaders of its Corporate Communications team, Kelly DeAngelis, Vice President, Corporate Communications, and Amy Ponticello, Vice President, Corporate Communications, were among Ragan's 2021 "Top Women in Communications" honorees.

This prestigious group represents the female communications professionals whose dedication and contributions to the communications industry are making a signiﬁcant impact in their day-to-day job and career, advancing the profession and accelerating growth for their organizations. DeAngelis was recognized under the "Leader" category for her effective and creative leadership style and Ponticello was recognized within the "Crisis Navigator" category for her trailblazing efforts leading Lincoln Financial Group through the pandemic and periods of social unrest.

"This recognition is a testament to the impact that Amy and Kelly, along with their respective teams, have had on Lincoln," said Elena French, senior vice president of Corporate Marketing at Lincoln Financial Group. "They lead a team of communicators that play a pivotal role in protecting and growing the Lincoln brand, motivating and engaging our employees and delivering value to our business. I look forward to seeing the continued impact they have within their teams and across our organization."

DeAngelis serves as the head of Communications for Lincoln Financial's business lines, including Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Benefits and Retirement Plan Services, as well as Lincoln Financial Distributors and Lincoln Financial Network. Her business expertise and strategic approach, along with her creative flair enables effective, yet unconventional, communications that drive the business forward. Under her leadership, her team delivers comprehensive communications that increase engagement within Lincoln and raise awareness through externally through creative media outreach.

Ponticello leads Communications for Lincoln's corporate functions - Information Technology, Human Resources and Legal - as well as Lincoln's Diversity, Equity & Inclusion and Future of Work teams. Under Ponticello's leadership, her team successfully led the organization through the pandemic, including work-from-home and return-to-office planning, in addition to proactive and reactive thought leadership during times of social unrest.

To view the full list of Ragan Top Women in Communications honorees, click here.

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, approximately 16 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $308 billion in end-of-period account values as of March 31, 2022. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good and ranks among Newsweek's Most Responsible Companies. Dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion, we are included on transparency benchmarking tools such as the Corporate Equality Index, the Disability Equality Index and the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. Committed to providing our employees with flexible work arrangements, we were named to FlexJobs' list of the Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2022. With a long and rich legacy of acting ethically, telling the truth and speaking up for what is right, Lincoln was recognized as one of Ethisphere's 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies®. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com.

About Ragan Communications

Ragan Communications has been delivering trusted news, training and intelligence for more than 50 years to internal and external communicators, HR professionals and business executives via its conferences, webinars, training, awards, subscriptions and membership divisions. Its daily news sites-PRDaily.com and Ragan.com-are read by more than 600,000 internal and external communicators monthly.

Disclaimer

Lincoln National Corporation published this content on 07 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2022 19:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
