Lincoln National : Financial Group Communicators Receive 2021 “Top Women in Communication” Recognition from Ragan

RADNOR, Pa., July 7, 2022 - Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) today announced that two leaders of its Corporate Communications team, Kelly DeAngelis, Vice President, Corporate Communications, and Amy Ponticello, Vice President, Corporate Communications, were among Ragan's 2021 "Top Women in Communications" honorees.

This prestigious group represents the female communications professionals whose dedication and contributions to the communications industry are making a signiﬁcant impact in their day-to-day job and career, advancing the profession and accelerating growth for their organizations. DeAngelis was recognized under the "Leader" category for her effective and creative leadership style and Ponticello was recognized within the "Crisis Navigator" category for her trailblazing efforts leading Lincoln Financial Group through the pandemic and periods of social unrest.

"This recognition is a testament to the impact that Amy and Kelly, along with their respective teams, have had on Lincoln," said Elena French, senior vice president of Corporate Marketing at Lincoln Financial Group. "They lead a team of communicators that play a pivotal role in protecting and growing the Lincoln brand, motivating and engaging our employees and delivering value to our business. I look forward to seeing the continued impact they have within their teams and across our organization."

DeAngelis serves as the head of Communications for Lincoln Financial's business lines, including Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Benefits and Retirement Plan Services, as well as Lincoln Financial Distributors and Lincoln Financial Network. Her business expertise and strategic approach, along with her creative flair enables effective, yet unconventional, communications that drive the business forward. Under her leadership, her team delivers comprehensive communications that increase engagement within Lincoln and raise awareness through externally through creative media outreach.

Ponticello leads Communications for Lincoln's corporate functions - Information Technology, Human Resources and Legal - as well as Lincoln's Diversity, Equity & Inclusion and Future of Work teams. Under Ponticello's leadership, her team successfully led the organization through the pandemic, including work-from-home and return-to-office planning, in addition to proactive and reactive thought leadership during times of social unrest.

