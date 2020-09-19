Lincoln National : Financial Group Statement on the Death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

RADNOR, Pa., September 19, 2020 - Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) today released the following statement from Dennis R. Glass, president and CEO on the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.



'Lincoln Financial joins all Americans in mourning the death of U.S. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and honoring her legacy as a passionate and unsurpassed advocate for justice and equality. Her impact on our country will resonate far beyond the Supreme Court as she continues to inspire generations of women who seek to follow her trailblazing path and take their place as leaders at work, in the community and at home. Our nation is stronger when everyone has the opportunity to succeed, and we thank Justice Ginsburg for her lifelong devotion to making this a reality.'

###

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $270 billion in end-of-period account values as of June 30, 2020. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good. Dedicated to diversity and inclusion, we earned perfect 100 percent scores on the Corporate Equality Index and the Disability Equality Index, and rank among Forbes' World's Best Employers, Best Large Employers, Best Employers for Diversity, Best Employers for Women and JUST 100, and Newsweek's Most Responsible Companies. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com.

Media Contacts:

Scott Sloat

(484) 583-1625

Scott.sloat@lfg.com