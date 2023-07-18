RADNOR, Pa. - Lincoln Financial Group announced today that Allison Lasater, vice president of Strategic Planning for the company's Enterprise Technology and Operations function, was named by Profiles in Diversity Journal to its 2023 "Women Worth Watching® in STEM" list.

Each year, this esteemed award recognizes high-achieving women in the science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM) fields for their outstanding contributions, excellence in leadership and commitment to mentorship. Lasater was recognized for her role in transforming the way her organization operates and communicates across Lincoln Financial's various businesses, executing on the strategic direction of the company's technology portfolio and her passion for supporting young women in the space.

"Allison is an incredibly committed leader and integral part of our IT organization's leadership team, showing up as a great role model for the emerging generation of women in STEM," said Ken Solon, executive vice president, chief information officer and head of IT, Digital and Enterprise Services at Lincoln Financial Group. "She's regarded by her colleagues as a detail-oriented leader who challenges the norm and empowers her team to develop innovative solutions that will drive value for Lincoln Financial and our valued customers."

Along with their professional achievements, recipients are also focused on blazing the trail for other women who are pursuing successful careers in STEM. Lasater dedicates her personal time to support young women in STEM, volunteering as a high school-level math tutor through the Fort Wayne-based nonprofit, International House, and serves as liaison for Lincoln Financial IT's partnership with the Boys and Girls Club of America.

During her 13 years with Lincoln Financial, Allison has been instrumental to IT's success, providing strategic ownership in her leadership role within IT's Enterprise Technology and Operations organization, supporting the company's Retirement Plan Services and Life Solutions businesses through a technology portfolio that provides the agility and stability required for the businesses to help customers plan for their future.

Profiles in Diversity Journal's annual Women Worth Watching in STEM issue celebrates the achievements and personalities of more than 100 women nominated by their colleagues, peers and mentors. This year's honorees join more than 2,000 previous award recipients as outstanding examples of leaders who demonstrate talent, courage, persistence, commitment and generosity of spirit. This is the tenth time in the past 10 years that a Lincoln executive has been recognized by Profiles in Diversity Journal in various forms.