Lincoln National : Financial Group's Craig Beazer Named to Savoy Magazine's 2022 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America

RADNOR, Pa., August 8, 2022 - Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) is proud to celebrate Craig Beazer, executive vice president and general counsel, for his outstanding achievements and recognition in Savoy Magazine, one of the nation's leading African American lifestyle publications. Savoy's prestigious list - 2022 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America - showcases an elite representation of African American men and women who have been recognized for their executive and business leadership in national and global-leading corporations.

Beazer joined Lincoln Financial in 2021 and is responsible for overseeing all activities for legal, compliance, government relations and the corporate secretary function of the company, and provides strategic counsel to the CEO, senior management team and board of directors.

Lincoln's legal organization includes an engaged Diversity Action Team that is passionately committed to supporting the efforts of Lincoln's overall Diversity, Equity and Inclusion strategy. Under Beazer's leadership, this team focuses on building an increasingly diverse and inclusive environment not only within Lincoln, but also within the legal profession. A pioneer in advancing diversity in the legal field, Lincoln was named one of just 19 legal departments to have achieved Mansfield Certification after completing the inaugural pilot certification program through Diversity Lab.

"I'm thrilled to see Craig recognized with this prestigious honor - he brings tremendous value to Lincoln and more broadly across the legal community in our industry," said Ellen Cooper, president and CEO, Lincoln Financial Group. "Craig is an inspiring leader, consistently championing those around him and contributing to our strong culture of empowerment, collaboration and diversity, equity and inclusion."

"I am honored to be named among such a remarkable group of business leaders," said Beazer. "This recognition is a testament to the outstanding work of Lincoln's Legal team and our company's commitment and focus on building an inclusive culture."

Before joining Lincoln, Beazer worked for Cleveland-based KeyBank, where he served as executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary. Prior to that, he held leadership roles at major financial services companies, including The Bank of New York Mellon, Bank of America Corp., and General Electric Capital Corporation. He also held several private practice roles, beginning his career as an associate with Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP, where he served as a member of the Corporate and Capital Markets Group.

Beazer earned his J.D. from New York University and a B.A. from Iona College, where he graduated summa cum laude. He is on the Board of the Minority Corporate Counsel Association, and he is a member of the Society of Corporate Secretaries and Governance Professionals, where he is also a member of the Securities and Corporate Practices Committees. He is a former member of both the Clearing House Committee on Bank Governance and the Bank Policy Institute, and regularly serves as an expert panelist at high-profile industry meetings and events.

Selection of the "Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America" begins by examining the landscape of spheres of influence impacting Savoy's readership, including corporate sector influence, scholastic achievement, career growth, community outreach and recognition.

To view Savoy's full 2022 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America listing, click here.

About Lincoln Financial Group

About Savoy

Savoy magazine is a national publication covering the power, substance and style of African American lifestyle. From entertainment to sports, business to politics, design to style, Savoy is a cultural catalyst for the African American community that showcases and drives positive dialogue on and about Black culture. Savoy is published quarterly and distributed via subscriptions and newsstands worldwide.

LCN-4881920-080122