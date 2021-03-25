Lincoln National : Financial Group Statement Against Discrimination and Injustice Toward the Asian American and Pacific Islander Community

Radnor, Pa., March 24, 2021 -- Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE:LNC) President and CEO Dennis R. Glass today released the following statement on violence and discrimination against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders:

'At Lincoln, we stand with our Asian American and Pacific Islander colleagues, and the entire AAPI community. During these times of horrific acts of violence and intolerance, we reaffirm our commitment to our company culture of inclusion.

'Lincoln embraces diversity in all its forms, and we are committed to ensuring that all of our employees - regardless of race, nationality, religious beliefs or background - feel valued, appreciated, accepted and respected every single day.

'And our commitment spans beyond our organization, as we focus on taking action to help improve the world around us by promoting equality and belonging for all. I recently signed a CEO Pledge of support for the AAPI community driven by an open letter from the Asian American Business Development Center (AABDC), U.S. Black Chambers and the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

'At Lincoln, we speak out as allies of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, and of all underrepresented communities, and we pledge our support to promote justice in our society.'