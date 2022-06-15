The Gift That Keeps Giving: Financial Advice to Celebrate Fathers' Day

RADNOR, Pa., June 15, 2022 - No matter your age, you have looked to your parents or guardian for guidance through life's ups and downs, including the importance of protecting and growing personal finances. According to a recent study by Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC), younger people are making financial decisions based on their life experiences. In recognition of Father's Day, which falls in June during Annuity Awareness Month, Lincoln Financial asked business leaders to share their favorite financial advice - from protection products to saving strategies - from their dads or father figures or what they hope to pass down to their children.

Research now for a better future

"As someone who isn't digitally savvy, I tell my children, 'Don't be like dad.' My children are millennials and Gen Zs who thrive on the digital age, so they have the advantage of understanding the value of research - something Baby Boomers like myself didn't have the resources to do at their age. As a father, I encourage them to be prepared and do the work by doing their own research on annuity products and how they can help protect their retirement income down the line. When they're ready to purchase, they'll know the top choices," said Tim Seifert, senior vice president and head of Retirement Solutions Distribution, Lincoln Financial Distributors.

Plan for rainy days

"I was in high school during the 2008 financial crisis, with a sick mother. My father spent the night on our computer going over spreadsheets and the financial impact the crisis would have on our family in the long-term. He said, 'We have no choice but to ride this out and start over.' The feeling of helplessness that hit multiple families in 2008 is one of the reasons why I own an annuity that provides contractual downside protection. It's also why I'm passionate about my work, helping to bring protection and financial security to Americans who need it," said Jacob Hutchinson, regional marketing director, Lincoln Financial Distributors.

Don't delay - start saving today

"I've always tried to impress upon my kids to live within their means and start saving early in their careers. Not only does this make saving easier by making it a habit early on, but the impact of long-term saving will help them achieve the retirement they envision and help ensure they won't outlive their savings. This is a concern of many working Americans and why we offer retirement plans with in-plan guaranteed income options, to help our participants face the future with confidence, knowing they will receive a monthly check for life," said Ralph Ferraro, senior vice president, Workplace Solutions Product and Underwriting, Lincoln Financial Group.

"As a father, I try to instill the importance of saving for a better future into my kids. Putting away the money they might want to spend on an extra pair of shoes into a savings account goes a long way towards a healthy future. Once the wealth is built, an annuity is a safer opportunity to protect those assets. I've shown my son what $100 saved today could grow into over the next 30-40 years when investing the correct and safe way," said Adam Lalla, vice president of Competitive Market Solutions, Lincoln Financial Distributors.

