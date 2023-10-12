The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of Lincoln National Corporation (“Lincoln” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LNC) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On November 2, 2022, Lincoln released its third quarter 2022 financial results, reporting a net loss of $2.6 billion compared to a net income of $318 million for the third quarter of 2021. The Company also disclosed that it “incurred a $634 million goodwill impairment to the life insurance business.”

On this news, Lincoln’s stock price fell $17.27, or 33.2%, to close at $34. 83 per share on November 3, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Lincoln securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231012827991/en/