Two-Thirds of Investors Cite Growth as Primary Financial Goal1, Says New Data From Lincoln Financial Group as the Company Launches Fixed Annuity Product Enhancement

Investors have the benefit of higher asset growth potential with the new 1 Year BlackRock Dynamic Allocation Participation Plus account available with Lincoln OptiBlend® fixed indexed annuity contracts

A new study from Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) reports that more than two-thirds of surveyed investors – 67% total – cited growth as their primary financial goal.2 Now, the company is reinforcing its commitment to long-term asset growth and portfolio diversity by expanding its flagship fixed indexed annuity, Lincoln OptiBlend®, to include the 1 Year BlackRock Dynamic Allocation Participation Plus account, giving investors the opportunity to boost returns year-over-year, for a fee.

Through Lincoln’s partnership with BlackRock Index Services, LLC, an affiliate of BlackRock, two indexed accounts tied to the BlackRock Dynamic Allocation Index launched in August 2021 to provide investors with global and diversified multi-asset exposure. Now, Lincoln’s new Participation Plus account offers an option to amplify additional growth potential.

“When we have choices, we have the power to select what works best for our individual needs and circumstances. Investors are seeking diverse avenues for meaningful financial growth to suit their unique goals as well as strategies to protect their income for the long-term,” says Tad Fifer, VP and head of Fixed Annuity Sales, Lincoln Financial Distributors. “The new Participation Plus account in Lincoln OptiBlend is yet another option that can empower clients to tailor-fit a financial strategy to best suit their needs, with the opportunity to boost their long-term return.”

Lincoln OptiBlend fixed indexed annuities are part of Lincoln’s broad suite of annuity solutions, which were recognized in 2021 by Barron’s for the fifth year in its “The 100 Best Annuities for Today’s Market” feature.

About Lincoln Financial

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $324 billion in end-of-period account values as of December 31, 2021. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good and ranks among Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies. Dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion, we are included on transparency benchmarking tools such as the Corporate Equality Index, the Disability Equality Index and the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. Committed to providing our employees with flexible work arrangements, we were named to FlexJobs’ list of the Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2022. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com.

Important Information:

Lincoln Financial Group® affiliates, their distributors, and their respective employees, representatives, and/or insurance agents do not provide tax, accounting, or legal advice. Please consult an independent professional as to any tax, accounting, or legal statements made herein.

A fixed indexed annuity is intended for retirement or other long-term needs. It is intended for a person who has sufficient cash or other liquid assets for living expenses and other unexpected emergencies, such as medical expenses. A fixed indexed annuity is not a registered security or stock market investment and does not directly participate in any stock or equity investments, or index.

One cannot invest directly in an index. Diversification and asset allocation do not guarantee a profit or protect against loss.

Lincoln OptiBlend® fixed indexed annuities (contract form ICC1515-619 and state variations) are issued by The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company, Fort Wayne, IN, and distributed by Lincoln Financial Distributors, Inc., a broker-dealer. The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company does not solicit business in the state of New York, nor is it authorized to do so. Contractual obligations are subject to the claims-paying ability of The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company.

Income taxes are due upon withdrawal and if withdrawn before age 59½, an additional 10% federal tax may apply. Withdrawals and surrenders may be subject to surrender charges and a Market Value Adjustment.

There is no additional tax-deferral benefit for contracts purchased in an IRA, since they are already afforded tax-deferred status.

The BlackRock Dynamic Allocation Index is a product of BlackRock Index Services, LLC and has been licensed for use by The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company. BlackRock®, BlackRock Dynamic Allocation, and the corresponding logos are registered and unregistered trademarks of BlackRock. The Lincoln OptiBlend® fixed indexed annuity is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by BlackRock Index Services, LLC, BlackRock, Inc., or any of its affiliates, or any of their respective third-party licensors (including the Index calculation agent, as applicable) (collectively, “BlackRock”). BlackRock has no obligation or liability in connection with the administration or marketing of the Lincoln OptiBlend® fixed indexed annuity. BlackRock makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, to the owners of the Lincoln OptiBlend® fixed indexed annuity or any member of the public regarding the advisability of investing in the Lincoln OptiBlend® fixed indexed annuity or the ability of the BlackRock Dynamic Allocation Index to track general market performance. BlackRock does not guarantee the adequacy, accuracy, timeliness, and/or completeness of the Index or any data or communication related thereto, nor does it have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the BlackRock Dynamic Allocation Index.

Product and features are subject to state availability. Limitations and exclusions may apply.

Not available in New York.

