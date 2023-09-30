Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Limited is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of pharmaceuticals products like medicines, injections and other related products. The Companyâs product categories include tablets, capsules, liquid injection, cream in tubes, eye/ear drops, dry power injection, liquid in bott, liquid injection and pharma products. It has operations in cardiac, diabetic, anti-malarial, anti-biotics, cephalosporins, analgesic, antipyretics, vitamin-minerals and iron preparations, among others. The Company serves approximately 60 countries in Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia Pacific, Southeast Asia and 26 States across India. The Company's products include ARHL Tablet (used to treat chloroquine resistant falciparum malaria symptoms), Ibuprofen Tablet (used to treat pain, fever, and inflammation), Dolomol Tablet (used to treat aches and pains), Namcold Tablet (used to treat common cold symptoms) and Tinnex Capsule used to treat tinnitus.

Sector Pharmaceuticals