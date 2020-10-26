Log in
Lindab International : CFO leaves the company

10/26/2020 | 05:05am EDT

In recent years, Lindab has gone through a significant transformation. Both earnings and cash flow have increased considerably. Lindab is now entering the next phase where the transformation pace will increase. Lindab has an ongoing strategic investment program that will strengthen the company's long-term competitiveness. In addition, there is a clear acquisition agenda, with focus on ventilation companies in Europe.

Lindab's strategy and business plan lead to new and higher demands on the entire organisation and its leaders. New skills and more international experience need to be added. Consequently, Lindab will recruit a new CFO who can play a leading role going forward.

As of today, Madeleine Hjelmberg has been appointed Acting CFO of the Lindab Group. Madeleine is Group Financial Controller of Lindab since 2017.

Ola Ringdahl, President and CEO of Lindab Group: 'Malin Samuelsson has been an appreciated colleague, manager and member of the Group Management Team. I would like to thank Malin for her significant contributions to Lindab over the past years and wish her all the best in her future career.'

Disclaimer

Lindab International AB published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 09:04:04 UTC

