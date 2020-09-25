Lindab International : Nomination Committee; Lindab International AB (publ)

Göran Espelund, appointed by Lannebo Fonder

Per Colleen, appointed by Fjärde AP-fonden

Anna Sundberg, appointed by Handelsbanken Fonder

Peter Nilsson, as Chairman of the Board of Lindab International AB

Göran Espelund was appointed Chairman of the Nomination Committee.

In accordance with the decision at the Annual General Meeting, the Nomination Committee shall assess the work and composition of the Board of Directors and present suggestions to the Annual General Meeting of 2021 e.g. concerning:

Election of Chairman of the Annual General Meeting

Election of Board of Directors and Chairman of the Board

Compensation to the Board of Directors, potential board committees and the Auditors

Composition of the Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting of 2022

Shareholders who want to contact the Nomination Committee may do so by e-mail to valberedningen@lindab.com or by ordinary mail to 'Lindabs Valberedning, Ola Ranstam, Lindab International AB, 269 82 Båstad'.

The Company will, together with its report for the 3rd quarter 2020, announce the date for the Annual General Meeting 2021.

Shareholders wishing to introduce matters to be resolved at the Annual General Meeting, shall provide notification thereof to the Chairman of the Board (address as indicated above) well in advance of the publication of the Announcement of the Annual General Meeting, such announcement will be published in the end of March 2021.