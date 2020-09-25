Log in
LINDAB INTERNATIONAL AB (PUBL)

Lindab International : Nomination Committee; Lindab International AB (publ)

09/25/2020 | 09:25am EDT
  • Göran Espelund, appointed by Lannebo Fonder
  • Per Colleen, appointed by Fjärde AP-fonden
  • Anna Sundberg, appointed by Handelsbanken Fonder
  • Peter Nilsson, as Chairman of the Board of Lindab International AB

Göran Espelund was appointed Chairman of the Nomination Committee.

In accordance with the decision at the Annual General Meeting, the Nomination Committee shall assess the work and composition of the Board of Directors and present suggestions to the Annual General Meeting of 2021 e.g. concerning:

  • Election of Chairman of the Annual General Meeting
  • Election of Board of Directors and Chairman of the Board
  • Compensation to the Board of Directors, potential board committees and the Auditors
  • Composition of the Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting of 2022

Shareholders who want to contact the Nomination Committee may do so by e-mail to valberedningen@lindab.com or by ordinary mail to 'Lindabs Valberedning, Ola Ranstam, Lindab International AB, 269 82 Båstad'.

The Company will, together with its report for the 3rd quarter 2020, announce the date for the Annual General Meeting 2021.

Shareholders wishing to introduce matters to be resolved at the Annual General Meeting, shall provide notification thereof to the Chairman of the Board (address as indicated above) well in advance of the publication of the Announcement of the Annual General Meeting, such announcement will be published in the end of March 2021.

Lindab International AB published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials
Sales 2020 9 258 M 1 013 M 1 013 M
Net income 2020 540 M 59,1 M 59,1 M
Net Debt 2020 1 266 M 139 M 139 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,3x
Yield 2020 1,92%
Capitalization 11 503 M 1 260 M 1 259 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,38x
EV / Sales 2021 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 4 981
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart LINDAB INTERNATIONAL AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Lindab International AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINDAB INTERNATIONAL AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 148,50 SEK
Last Close Price 150,70 SEK
Spread / Highest target -0,46%
Spread / Average Target -1,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ola Martin Ringdahl President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter Göran Nilsson Chairman
Inga Malin Samuelsson Chief Financial Officer
Pontus Andersson Director
Sonat Burman-Olsson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LINDAB INTERNATIONAL AB (PUBL)26.00%1 260
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES,LTD.25.73%53 877
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI-17.15%47 863
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC0.54%30 454
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC-10.47%28 483
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB38.30%12 395
