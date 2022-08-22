Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Lindab International AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LIAB   SE0001852419

LINDAB INTERNATIONAL AB (PUBL)

(LIAB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:13 2022-08-22 am EDT
159.45 SEK   -1.88%
08:04aSweden's Lindab sells Russia subsidiary to local chief
RE
07:23aLindab Completes Exit From Russia
MT
07:10aLindab has completed the exit from Russia
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sweden's Lindab sells Russia subsidiary to local chief

08/22/2022 | 08:04am EDT
(Reuters) - Swedish ventilation systems maker Lindab said on Monday it had sold its Russian subsidiary to the company's local managing director, without disclosing the price of the transaction.

Lindab announced in April that it would phase out its Russian operation, which accounted for around 0.5% of the company's sales at the start of the year.

"As of Aug. 1, Lindab has no operations in, sales to, or purchases from Russia," the company said in a statement.

The Russian unit will change its name and work with local suppliers in the future, it said.

The transaction had a negative cash flow effect of 12 million Swedish crowns ($1.13 million), while the one-off impact on earnings amounted to 22 million crowns.

($1 = 10.6632 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Marie Mannes, editing by Terje Solsvik)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LINDAB INTERNATIONAL AB (PUBL) -1.85% 159.5 Delayed Quote.-49.44%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.07% 58.9 Delayed Quote.-20.87%
