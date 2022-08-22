Sweden's Lindab sells Russia subsidiary to local chief

Lindab announced in April that it would phase out its Russian operation, which accounted for around 0.5% of the company's sales at the start of the year.

"As of Aug. 1, Lindab has no operations in, sales to, or purchases from Russia," the company said in a statement.

The Russian unit will change its name and work with local suppliers in the future, it said.

The transaction had a negative cash flow effect of 12 million Swedish crowns ($1.13 million), while the one-off impact on earnings amounted to 22 million crowns.

($1 = 10.6632 Swedish crowns)

