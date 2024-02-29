(Alliance News) - Lindbergh Spa announced Thursday that it has received a notice of material change of shareholding from Algebris Investments LTD, whereby Algebris informed the company that on Feb. 28 it had exceeded the relevant threshold of 5 percent of Lindbergh's share capital, holding 430,000 shares or 5.1 percent of the capital.

Lindberg on Thursday closed 0.8 percent in the red at EUR2.40 per share.

