(Alliance News) - Lindbergh Spa announced Wednesday that Pinvest Srl, a company wholly owned by Lindbergh board chairman Marco Pomè, has sold 100,000 ordinary shares to a leading institutional investor, representing 1.18 percent of the company's capital.

The transaction took place in the market at a price of EUR2.42 per share, for a countervalue of EUR242,000.

Lindbergh's stock closed Wednesday unchanged at EUR2.40 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

