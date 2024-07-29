(Alliance News) - Lindbergh Spa lueday announced that the closing of the transaction to acquire 100 percent of EPS Energy.Pro.System Srl, a historic Lecco-based company operating in the thermo-technical plant engineering sector, has taken place.

Lindbergh, through its subsidiary Smit Srl, acquired 100 percent of EPS Energy.Pro.System Srl for a total value of EUR2.4 million, including NFP - cash positive, net of severance pay, of about EUR400,000).

The company explained in a note that, compared to what was defined and disclosed in the preliminary agreement, today's payment of EUR780,000 was made entirely in cash, without the allocation of 50,000 Lindbergh shares, which will therefore remain available to the group.

EPS Energy.Pro.System's business focuses mainly on the sale, installation, and maintenance of gas systems, heating and air conditioning equipment, renewable energy systems, and air treatment and ventilation systems.

On Monday, Lindbergh closed 1.7 percent in the red at EUR3.58 per share.

