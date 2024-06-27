(Alliance News) - Lindbergh Spa announced Thursday that it has entered into an agreement through its subsidiary SMIT Srl to acquire 100 percent of EPS Energy.Pro.System Srl for EUR2.4 million.

EPS is a historic company based in Lecco, Italy, operating in the thermo-technical plant engineering sector, with a focus on the sale, installation and maintenance of gas systems, thermal, heating and air conditioning equipment, renewable energy systems and air treatment and ventilation systems.

As of December 31, 2023, EPS had revenues of EUR4.2 million with Ebitda of more than EUR600,000.

"After the acquisition of Vergottini Srl, another transaction in the HVAC sector is concluded," reads the company statement. Lindbergh thus confirms the strategic line to become the first Italian industrial reality able to provide technical assistance and installation services in the HVAC sector throughout the country."

Lindbergh closed Thursday in the red by 0.5 percent at EUR3.84 per share.

