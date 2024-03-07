(Alliance News) - Lindbergh Spa announced Thursday that it has finalized, through its subsidiary SMIT Srl, an agreement to acquire two business units of the companies "Alberti Sas" and "RCR Impianti Tecnologici Srl," respectively, which are owned by the "Alberti Family" and have been operating for more than 30 years in the service and installation of heating and plumbing systems in the lower Veneto region.

The transaction, which is expected to be closed by the end of March, will take place through the establishment of two NewCo's, 100% owned by SMIT Srl, to which the two companies, Alberti Sas and RCR Impianti Tecnologici Srl, will contribute their respective business branches dedicated to business activities, spinning off all those activities that are not necessary to the achievement of the corporate purpose, the company explained in a note.

SMIT will acquire the two business units for a total value of EUR577,000, including EUR325,000 for goodwill, EUR127,000 for the purchase of equipment and fixed assets, and EUR125,000 for merchandise inventories.

The newco will take over EUR89,000 in payables to employees, which will then be deducted from the total amount to be paid.

Therefore, the EUR488,000 amount to be paid will be paid in cash, specifically EUR20,000 today, EUR187,000 at the closing, and the remaining EUR281,000 divided into 24 monthly installments of EUR11,708.

Lindbergh on Thursday closed down 3.3 percent at EUR2.64 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

