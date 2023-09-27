(Alliance News) - Lindbergh Spa announced Wednesday that it has completed the acquisition of 55 percent of the shares in Climan Srl and Idro Calor Srl through its subsidiary SMIT Srl, in which Lindbergh holds a 77.5 percent stake.

The stake in Climan was taken over for EUR96,250 as was the stake in Idro Calor.

Climan achieved a turnover of EUR689,000 and Ebitda of EUR42,000 in 2022. Idro Calor reported revenues of EUR808,000 and Ebitda of EUR93,007.

Mateo Vaccari, director of SMIT Srl, said, "With these two new acquisitions we directly control about 30 technicians. We confirm our goal of reaching 100 technicians within two years. Already in the coming months, all technicians will use the same IT platform to plan and manage maintenance activities. In addition, we will quickly optimize all warehouses by managing spare parts inventories centrally, with significant economic and operational benefits."

"We will activate the services provided by Lindbergh throughout the network to recover effectiveness and operational efficiency. The goal is also to become increasingly attractive to new technicians who want to join our organization."

Lindbergh's stock closed Wednesday down 1.0 percent at EUR2.06 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

